Sports

Lewis Hamilton pens heartwarming message for ‘first love’ of his life

‘Honoured and proud son’ Lewis Hamilton celebrates his mother’s 70th birthday after Brazilian GP

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Lewis Hamilton pens a heart‑warming message for the ‘first love’ of his life
Lewis Hamilton pens a heart‑warming message for the ‘first love’ of his life

Lewis Hamilton penned a heartfelt message for the “first love of my life” on her birthday.

The Ferrari driver on Tuesday, November 11, took to social media to wish his mother, Carmen Larbalestier, a happy birthday with an emotional tribute after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “To the first love of my life, my mum. I am endlessly honoured and proud to be your son. The love you’ve given me since the moment I took my first breath has been my reason to live. Thank you for your beautiful heart, for lifting me and everyone around you with your smile, your strength, and your kindness.”

“I am forever grateful and love you more than words could ever express. To share this life with you is the greatest gift one could ever ask for. Happy 70th Birthday, Mum. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our days together: to laugh with you, cry with you, and adventure through life by your side. You are my everything. Love you always. 11:11,” he added.


The seven-time world champion, who is the only son of his parents, Anthony Hamilton and Carmen, lives with his mom and two half-sisters until the age of 10 after the separation of his parents in 1987.

Despite the divorce of his parents, Hamilton has a positive and close relationship with both of his parents.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Barcelona president Joan Laporta breaks silence on Lionel Messi return

Barcelona president Joan Laporta breaks silence on Lionel Messi return
Lionel Messi’s visit to the revamped Camp Nou sparked speculation about a Barcelona FC return

Richest NBA players of all time from Michael Jordan to LeBron James

Richest NBA players of all time from Michael Jordan to LeBron James
National Basketball Association during the 2024 season generated whopping $10.58 billion in revenue

Novak Djokovic reveals unexpected story of meeting his ‘love of life’ Jelena

Novak Djokovic reveals unexpected story of meeting his ‘love of life’ Jelena
Novak Djokovic and Jelena married in 2014 after a ‘long, serious relationship’

Kai Trump reveals Donald Trump, Tiger Woods’ tips before LPGA debut

Kai Trump reveals Donald Trump, Tiger Woods’ tips before LPGA debut
Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump, receives advice from the President and Tiger Woods for first LPGA event

Spain federation left stunned as Lamine Yamal undergoes unannounced surgery

Spain federation left stunned as Lamine Yamal undergoes unannounced surgery
Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has undergone surgery on a recurring groin problem

Carlos Alcaraz stuns at ATP Finals to keep year-end No.1 hopes alive

Carlos Alcaraz stuns at ATP Finals to keep year-end No.1 hopes alive
Carlos Alcaraz is just one win away from securing the year-end world No.1 ranking

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘soon’ retirement statement just got major plot twist

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘soon’ retirement statement just got major plot twist
Cristiano Ronaldo is aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals.

Lamine Yamal injury saga: RFEF dismisses rift rumours between Spain, Barcelona

Lamine Yamal injury saga: RFEF dismisses rift rumours between Spain, Barcelona
Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal has continued to play full matches for Barcelona in recent weeks

Hamilton, Leclerc break silence after Elkann’s ‘focus on driving’ warning

Hamilton, Leclerc break silence after Elkann’s ‘focus on driving’ warning
Ferrari chairman John Elkann criticized Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after Brazilian Grand Prix

James to step onto court with Lakers’ G‑League squad, hinting at his return

James to step onto court with Lakers’ G‑League squad, hinting at his return
LeBron James to join Lakers’ G‑League team for practice, marking another step forward in his rehab

Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend Laila Hasanovic draws eyes at ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend Laila Hasanovic draws eyes at ATP Finals
Laila Hasanovic steals the spotlight at the ATP Finals, cheering on boyfriend Jannik Sinner

John Cena wins first intercontinental championship, completes Grand Slam

John Cena wins first intercontinental championship, completes Grand Slam
John Cena captures the intercontinental title and becomes WWE Grand Slam champion 