Lewis Hamilton pens heartwarming message for ‘first love’ of his life

Lewis Hamilton penned a heartfelt message for the “first love of my life” on her birthday.
The Ferrari driver on Tuesday, November 11, took to social media to wish his mother, Carmen Larbalestier, a happy birthday with an emotional tribute after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “To the first love of my life, my mum. I am endlessly honoured and proud to be your son. The love you’ve given me since the moment I took my first breath has been my reason to live. Thank you for your beautiful heart, for lifting me and everyone around you with your smile, your strength, and your kindness.”
“I am forever grateful and love you more than words could ever express. To share this life with you is the greatest gift one could ever ask for. Happy 70th Birthday, Mum. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our days together: to laugh with you, cry with you, and adventure through life by your side. You are my everything. Love you always. 11:11,” he added.
The seven-time world champion, who is the only son of his parents, Anthony Hamilton and Carmen, lives with his mom and two half-sisters until the age of 10 after the separation of his parents in 1987.
Despite the divorce of his parents, Hamilton has a positive and close relationship with both of his parents.