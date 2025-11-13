Sports

Sinner advances to ATP Finals semifinals, Auger-Aliassime upsets Shelton

Auger-Aliassime keeps ATP Final semifinals hopes alive after beating Ben Shelton

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Sinner advances to ATP Finals semifinals, Auger-Aliassime upsets Shelton
Sinner advances to ATP Finals semifinals, Auger-Aliassime upsets Shelton 

Jannik Sinner drove Alexander Zverev to distraction with a composed performance to reach the knockout stages of the ATP Finals.

According to BBC, the Italian second seed maintained his bid for the year-end world number one ranking with a 6-4 6-3 win over third seed Zverev.

Sinner saved all seven break points he faced with his immense serve, with one ace leaving his 28-year-old German opponent biting his racquet in frustration.

The four-time major champion, 24, is the first player to reach the semi-finals in Turin. He must defend his title and hope rival Carlos Alcaraz loses his final group match against Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday and does not reach the final.

Canada's Auger-Aliassime, who lost his opener against Sinner, came from a set down to beat Shelton 4-6 7-6(7) 7-5, to leave the American without a win after his defeat against Zverev.

Shelton powered to the opening set but Auger-Aliassime forced a decider with a tiebreak victory in the second and broke serve to convert a third match point in the final set.

The American lost his cool when failing to serve out for the first set, launching his racket in frustration when Auger-Aliassime made it 5-4, but Shelton broke again.

In the second set tiebreak, where Shelton fell and hurt his knee, Auger-Aliassime took a 3-0 lead. Shelton managed to save three set points before a double fault ended his valiant effort.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2028 LA Olympics schedule revealed: Women set to kick off the games

2028 LA Olympics schedule revealed: Women set to kick off the games
The highly anticipated games are bringing some key changes and the debut of new games in 2028

Carlos Alcaraz adds controversial training method to his routine

Carlos Alcaraz adds controversial training method to his routine
The Spanish tennis player most recently secured his win in the ATP Finals against Taylor Fritz

Racing Bulls issues apology after employee caught booing Lando Norris

Racing Bulls issues apology after employee caught booing Lando Norris
Racing Bulls, the sister team of Red Bull Racing, has vowed to take strict action against employees giving McLaren driver thumbs down

FIFA under fire for allegedly using 'fake' player unions amid welfare concerns

FIFA under fire for allegedly using 'fake' player unions amid welfare concerns
FIFA has landed in hot water for picking and choosing the union bodies when it comes to players' concerns amid a hectic schedule

Barcelona president Joan Laporta breaks silence on Lionel Messi return

Barcelona president Joan Laporta breaks silence on Lionel Messi return
Lionel Messi’s visit to the revamped Camp Nou sparked speculation about a Barcelona FC return

Lewis Hamilton pens heartwarming message for ‘first love’ of his life

Lewis Hamilton pens heartwarming message for ‘first love’ of his life
‘Honoured and proud son’ Lewis Hamilton celebrates his mother’s 70th birthday after Brazilian GP

Richest NBA players of all time from Michael Jordan to LeBron James

Richest NBA players of all time from Michael Jordan to LeBron James
National Basketball Association during the 2024 season generated whopping $10.58 billion in revenue

Novak Djokovic reveals unexpected story of meeting his ‘love of life’ Jelena

Novak Djokovic reveals unexpected story of meeting his ‘love of life’ Jelena
Novak Djokovic and Jelena married in 2014 after a ‘long, serious relationship’

Kai Trump reveals Donald Trump, Tiger Woods’ tips before LPGA debut

Kai Trump reveals Donald Trump, Tiger Woods’ tips before LPGA debut
Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump, receives advice from the President and Tiger Woods for first LPGA event

Spain federation left stunned as Lamine Yamal undergoes unannounced surgery

Spain federation left stunned as Lamine Yamal undergoes unannounced surgery
Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has undergone surgery on a recurring groin problem

Carlos Alcaraz stuns at ATP Finals to keep year-end No.1 hopes alive

Carlos Alcaraz stuns at ATP Finals to keep year-end No.1 hopes alive
Carlos Alcaraz is just one win away from securing the year-end world No.1 ranking

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘soon’ retirement statement just got major plot twist

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘soon’ retirement statement just got major plot twist
Cristiano Ronaldo is aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals.