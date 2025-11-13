Sinner advances to ATP Finals semifinals, Auger-Aliassime upsets Shelton 

Jannik Sinner drove Alexander Zverev to distraction with a composed performance to reach the knockout stages of the ATP Finals.
According to BBC, the Italian second seed maintained his bid for the year-end world number one ranking with a 6-4 6-3 win over third seed Zverev.
Sinner saved all seven break points he faced with his immense serve, with one ace leaving his 28-year-old German opponent biting his racquet in frustration.
The four-time major champion, 24, is the first player to reach the semi-finals in Turin. He must defend his title and hope rival Carlos Alcaraz loses his final group match against Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday and does not reach the final.
Canada's Auger-Aliassime, who lost his opener against Sinner, came from a set down to beat Shelton 4-6 7-6(7) 7-5, to leave the American without a win after his defeat against Zverev.
Shelton powered to the opening set but Auger-Aliassime forced a decider with a tiebreak victory in the second and broke serve to convert a third match point in the final set.
The American lost his cool when failing to serve out for the first set, launching his racket in frustration when Auger-Aliassime made it 5-4, but Shelton broke again.
In the second set tiebreak, where Shelton fell and hurt his knee, Auger-Aliassime took a 3-0 lead. Shelton managed to save three set points before a double fault ended his valiant effort.