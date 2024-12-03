Severe Covid-19 linked to higher risk of multiple sclerosis, study 

A new study revealed that Covid-19 could be a potential risk factor for multiple sclerosis (MS).
As per News Medical Life Sciences, research at Orebro University and Orebro University Hospital, Sweden analyzed the records of all patients who were hospitalized with Covid-19 in Sweden.
The findings revealed that nearly 26 per 100,000 patients with severe Covid-19 later developed MS, a risk more than double as high as that seen in those without a Covid-19 diagnosis.
Scott Montgomery, professor in clinical epidemiology, Örebro University, said, "I want to make it clear that MS is an uncommon disease and very few people in this study had an MS diagnosis linked with Covid-19. Approximately 26 people with new-onset MS per 100,000 with serious Covid-19 is only 0.02%."
"It can take up to 10 to 20 years until an MS diagnosis following a relevant exposure to the brain or spinal cord. The extent to which serious Covid-19 is a cause of MS will become clearer in several years," says Scott Montgomery.
Scott added, “There is a connection with the severity of Covid-19. More serious Covid-19, is associated with greater risk MS, possibly uncovering latent MS."
He further explained, “Since the majority of people who were infected will not develop diseases such as MS, they should not worry. However, people with symptoms should seek medical advice. The earlier patients with MS are treated, the better quality of life they will have, because treatments delay the worsening of the disease.”
What is multiple sclerosis (MS)?
It is a condition that damages the protective covering of the nerves, causing symptoms like numbness, weakness, difficulty walking and vision problems.