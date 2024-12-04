Italy bans self-check-in key boxes: How will it affect travelers?

Italy has introduced new tourist check-in rules for the safety and security of the place and people.
According to CNN, one of the world’s most famous travel destinations, Italy has banned self-check-in and key boxes on holiday rental places.
Travelers can no longer self-check-in to the holiday accommodation of Airbnb or Bookings by entering the key code in the key boxes provided by the owner.
As per the circular announcing the ban, the new rules are required to “implement stringent measures aimed at preventing risks to public order and safety in relation to the possible accommodation of dangerous people or those linked to criminal or terrorist organizations.”
How Will It Affect Tourists and Rental Owners?
After the new self-check-in ban rule, the tourist will not be able to enter the rental independently. The travelers would be required to meet the rental owners or the managers in person for the confirmation of the identity documents, and after that, they will be provided with the key or key code to access the place.
The owner would be required to send the personal details and documents of the travelers to the police within 24 hours of check-in.0