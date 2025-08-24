5 Labubu dolls that sold for jaw-dropping prices at auction

Labubu dolls, the cute monster-like plush toys with big eyes have sparked worldwide obsession, turning them into a global sensation.
This toy created by Chinese company Pop Mart has become hugely popular with celebrities like Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Blackpink's Lisa also promoting and owning it.
People, especially Gen Z are using these “ugly-cute” Labubu dolls not just as toys but as fashion accessories, attaching them to luxury bags, coats, phones or jeans.
These Labubu toys are inexpensive and usually cost around $15 but some rare editions have become so valuable among collectors that they are sold at auctions for tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousand of dollars.
Here’s a look at the Labubu dolls that sold for prices no one expected.
Human-sized Mint Green Labubu
Rare mint green Labubu figure which is over four feet tall and part of the first generation was sold for $150,275.51 at a Beijing auction in June 2025.
Giant Brown Labubu Sculpture
The 160 cm tall brown Labubu sculpture, sold for $114,086 at the Beijing auction which is extremely rare with only 15 made.
Sacai and Seventeen X Labubu
During Pharrell Williams’ JOOPITER auction in June, sealed Labubu blind boxes were sold without buyers knowing which figure they'd get.
All the toys had acid-green fur and wore special outfit with rare hidden version and they were so popular that each sold for very high prices between $18,750 and $31,250.
Don’t Hear, Don’t See, Don’t Speak Labubu Set
Three-piece Labubu set, inspired by a Confucian quote was sold at Sothbey's Hong Kong for about $25,888.
Labubu and Vans Old Skool Plush
15-inch Labubu made in collaboration with Vans is designed to look like a skater wearing a pullover, cap, sneakers and even holding a skateboard which has become so popular that people resell it for around $32,000 on average with some prices also going above $5,400.