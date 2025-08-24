Home / World

5 Labubu dolls that sold for jaw-dropping prices at auction

Here’s a look at the Labubu dolls that sold for prices no one expected

5 Labubu dolls that sold for jaw-dropping prices at auction
5 Labubu dolls that sold for jaw-dropping prices at auction

Labubu dolls, the cute monster-like plush toys with big eyes have sparked worldwide obsession, turning them into a global sensation.

This toy created by Chinese company Pop Mart has become hugely popular with celebrities like Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Blackpink's Lisa also promoting and owning it.

People, especially Gen Z are using these “ugly-cute” Labubu dolls not just as toys but as fashion accessories, attaching them to luxury bags, coats, phones or jeans.

These Labubu toys are inexpensive and usually cost around $15 but some rare editions have become so valuable among collectors that they are sold at auctions for tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousand of dollars.

Here’s a look at the Labubu dolls that sold for prices no one expected.

Human-sized Mint Green Labubu

5 Labubu dolls that sold for jaw-dropping prices at auction

Rare mint green Labubu figure which is over four feet tall and part of the first generation was sold for $150,275.51 at a Beijing auction in June 2025.

Giant Brown Labubu Sculpture

5 Labubu dolls that sold for jaw-dropping prices at auction

The 160 cm tall brown Labubu sculpture, sold for $114,086 at the Beijing auction which is extremely rare with only 15 made.

Sacai and Seventeen X Labubu

5 Labubu dolls that sold for jaw-dropping prices at auction

During Pharrell Williams’ JOOPITER auction in June, sealed Labubu blind boxes were sold without buyers knowing which figure they'd get.

All the toys had acid-green fur and wore special outfit with rare hidden version and they were so popular that each sold for very high prices between $18,750 and $31,250.

Don’t Hear, Don’t See, Don’t Speak Labubu Set

5 Labubu dolls that sold for jaw-dropping prices at auction

Three-piece Labubu set, inspired by a Confucian quote was sold at Sothbey's Hong Kong for about $25,888.

Labubu and Vans Old Skool Plush

5 Labubu dolls that sold for jaw-dropping prices at auction

15-inch Labubu made in collaboration with Vans is designed to look like a skater wearing a pullover, cap, sneakers and even holding a skateboard which has become so popular that people resell it for around $32,000 on average with some prices also going above $5,400.

You Might Like:

Pope Leo, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping send messages on Ukraine Independence Day

Pope Leo, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping send messages on Ukraine Independence Day
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks King Charles for Independence Day Letter

North Korea tests new anti-air missiles under Kim Jong Un's supervision

North Korea tests new anti-air missiles under Kim Jong Un's supervision
Kim Jong Un supervises test fires of two anti-air missiles amid US-South Korea joint exercises

Russia blames Ukraine for drone attack on Kursk nuclear plant

Russia blames Ukraine for drone attack on Kursk nuclear plant
Russia claims Kyiv hits Kursk nuclear plant in drone attack on Ukraine Independence Day

UK government announces fast-track asylum appeals amid hotel protests

UK government announces fast-track asylum appeals amid hotel protests
UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper vows to fix ‘unacceptable’ delay with ‘swift, fair’ asylum appeals

UK weather: Country braces for soaring temperatures ahead of Hurricane Erin

UK weather: Country braces for soaring temperatures ahead of Hurricane Erin
UK might experience warmer weather with temperatures reaching around 30C

Rare Charles Dickens sketches of private performances go on display

Rare Charles Dickens sketches of private performances go on display
Charles Dickens' sketches were made by an amateur artist named Nathaniel Powell, who lived next door to Dickens' home.

Wildfires in Spain, Portugal worsen as air pollution hits dangerous levels

Wildfires in Spain, Portugal worsen as air pollution hits dangerous levels
Southern Europe is facing one of its worst wildfire seasons in 20 years and Spain is one of the countries most affected

Barron Trump’s hidden skill revealed by Donald Trump during major announcement

Barron Trump’s hidden skill revealed by Donald Trump during major announcement
Donald Trump often spoke about his son's remarkable skills and possible career path

Suspected arson attack at Indian Aroma restaurant in Gants Hill leaves five injured

Suspected arson attack at Indian Aroma restaurant in Gants Hill leaves five injured
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers acknowledged the community's concern about the incident

Coca-Cola to sell UK's largest high street coffee chain Costa after six-year

Coca-Cola to sell UK's largest high street coffee chain Costa after six-year
Britain's biggest high street coffee chain Costa has over 2,000 stores across the country

White House announces US acquisition of 10% stake in chipmaker Intel

White House announces US acquisition of 10% stake in chipmaker Intel
US President Donald Trump reveals $10 billion partnership deal with semiconductor giant intel

Kamala Harris pens heartfelt note for ‘best partner Dougie’ on 11 anniversary

Kamala Harris pens heartfelt note for ‘best partner Dougie’ on 11 anniversary
Harris celebrates 11th anniversary with husband Doug Emhoff ahead of her memoir ‘107 Days’ release