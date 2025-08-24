Pope Leo, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping send messages on Ukraine Independence Day

Home / World

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been spending his morning thanking various world leaders for their messages of support on Ukraine's Independence Day.

According to Sky News, the Ukrainian president revealed a letter sent to him by King Charles, in which the British monarch said he feels the "greatest and deepest admiration for the unbreakable courage and spirit of the Ukrainian people".

Zelenskyy has also shared letters from Pope Leo, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Referencing the ongoing war in his message, Pope Leo says he hopes the "clamour of arms may fall silent and give way to dialogue, opening the path to peace".

Trump similarly says that "now is the moment to bring an end to the senseless killing," calling for a "negotiated settlement that leads to a durable, lasting peace that ends the bloodshed and safeguards Ukraine's sovereignty and dignity".

In the letter from Xi, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, there is no mention of the war in Ukraine, which China has remained publicly neutral over since it began.

Zelenskyy has also shared a message sent to him from King Charles for Ukraine's Independence Day.

In the letter, which the Ukrainian president shared on social media, Charles says he feels the "greatest and deepest admiration for the unbreakable courage and spirit of the Ukrainian people".

In response, Zelenskyy says the monarch's "kind words are a true inspiration for our people” during the difficult time of war.

