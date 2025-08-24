Notting Hill Carnival kicks off with colorful J'ouvert celebrations: SEE

Europe's largest street festival, the Notting Hill Carnival began its annual summer bank holiday on Sunday, August 24.
The Notting Hill Carnival started early with J'ouvert at 6:00 BST, bringing people together to celebrate the Caribbean culture and heritage.
J'ouvert meaning "daybreak" in French Creole which signals the beginning of the Carnival festivities for the Bank Holiday weekend.
People of all ages was seen enjoying as they covered the street in colourful paints and powder with more than a million people are expected to attend Carnival over the weekend.
Sunday coincided with Children's Day, featuring a parade of musicians and dancers in colourful costumes.
After the parade, Sundays celebrations continued with live music and large sound systems.
Throughout the day, a variety of music genres like groove, house and samba will be played.
Live music performances will take place at Emslie Horniman's Pleasance Park and Powis Square from noon.
During the Carnival, around 7,000 police officers will monitor the situation across London by using cameras and security checkpoints to ensure safety along the event routes.
The Carnival will continue on Monday with the main adults' parade along with more live music and sound systems.