Typhoon Kajiki forces over 586,000 to evacuate Vietnam’s central provinces

Vietnam has told more than 586,000 people in several central provinces to evacuate as Typhoon Kajiki which already has powerful winds of 166km/h (103mph) approaches.
The storm is expected to grow even stronger before it hits land on Monday, August 25.
Meanwhile, Vietnam’s central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Hue and Da Nang have been told to evacuate while flights have also been cancelled.
As per BBC, the storm is also moving near China's Hainan Island where heavy rain is expected.
Reports suggested that Typhoon Kajiki will weaken after reaching land in Vietnam but will still bring extremely strong winds of up to 200 km/hr, heavy rain and dangerous storm surges.
Considering this, Vietnam Airlines cancelled more than 22 flights to and from central cities on Sunday and Monday.
Authorities further warned that Typhoon Kajiki could cause damage and casualties similar to Typhoon Yagi which killed hundreds of people in the region.
Officials warned that this situation is very dangerous and unsafe for vehicles, boats or structures including tourism or fishing vessels and aquaculture facilities.
Authorities have also warned people in the storm's path to stay indoors after 14:00 GMT on Sunday.