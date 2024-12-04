French PM Michel Barnier faces no-confidence vote: What happens next?

France’s Prime Minister Michel Barnier could be ousted as he faces a no-confidence vote just three months after his appointment.
According to The Guardian, the French prime minister will face a no-confidence vote on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, and it is expected that the no-confidence motion will get the majority of the vote as opposition parties on the left and right will most likely unite to remove him.
The opposition parties tabled a no-confidence motion after the prime minister controversially used his special powers to pass the budget without voting because the government parties together formed about a third of the Assemblée Nationale, which was not enough to pass the budget.
Furthermore, as per the French National Assembly, a no-confidence motion requires at least 288 of 574 votes to pass. The united government of four parties together made only 211 votes, while the left and the far right count over 330 lawmakers, among whom some of the members may abstain from voting.
There are bright chances that the motion will be passed with the required majority. President Emmanuel Macron, who appointed Barnier three months ago, will be required to appoint a new prime minister once again, as the new legislative election could not take place at least until July 2025.