World

French PM Michel Barnier faces no-confidence vote: What happens next?

President Emmanuel Macron appointed Prime Minister Michel Barnier just three months ago

  • by Web Desk
  • December 04, 2024
President Emmanuel Macron appointed Prime Minister Michel Barnier just three months ago
President Emmanuel Macron appointed Prime Minister Michel Barnier just three months ago

France’s Prime Minister Michel Barnier could be ousted as he faces a no-confidence vote just three months after his appointment.

According to The Guardian, the French prime minister will face a no-confidence vote on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, and it is expected that the no-confidence motion will get the majority of the vote as opposition parties on the left and right will most likely unite to remove him.

The opposition parties tabled a no-confidence motion after the prime minister controversially used his special powers to pass the budget without voting because the government parties together formed about a third of the Assemblée Nationale, which was not enough to pass the budget.

Furthermore, as per the French National Assembly, a no-confidence motion requires at least 288 of 574 votes to pass. The united government of four parties together made only 211 votes, while the left and the far right count over 330 lawmakers, among whom some of the members may abstain from voting.

There are bright chances that the motion will be passed with the required majority. President Emmanuel Macron, who appointed Barnier three months ago, will be required to appoint a new prime minister once again, as the new legislative election could not take place at least until July 2025. 

French PM Michel Barnier faces no-confidence vote: What happens next?

French PM Michel Barnier faces no-confidence vote: What happens next?
Selena Gomez spills on where her relationship with Benny Blanco is headed

Selena Gomez spills on where her relationship with Benny Blanco is headed
Sarah Ferguson shares powerful message as King Charles snubs Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson shares powerful message as King Charles snubs Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Atif Aslam treats Dhaka to unforgettable evening

Atif Aslam treats Dhaka to unforgettable evening

Qatar announces $1.26B investment for UK climate tech in historic partnership
Qatar announces $1.26B investment for UK climate tech in historic partnership
Italy bans self-check-in key boxes: How will it affect travelers?
Italy bans self-check-in key boxes: How will it affect travelers?
Bear's grocery spree gets tragic end after two days of rampage
Bear's grocery spree gets tragic end after two days of rampage
Florida’s most expensive property under threat of severe flooding and climate risks
Florida’s most expensive property under threat of severe flooding and climate risks
Coca-cola faces backlash over shifting its reusable packaging goals
Coca-cola faces backlash over shifting its reusable packaging goals
Donald Trump set to attend reopening of historic Notre Dame Cathedral
Donald Trump set to attend reopening of historic Notre Dame Cathedral
South Korea imposes first martial law in over four decades
South Korea imposes first martial law in over four decades
Carson Daly reminds fans to prioritize mental health in new message
Carson Daly reminds fans to prioritize mental health in new message
BBC 100 Women 2024: The meaning and purpose behind recognition
BBC 100 Women 2024: The meaning and purpose behind recognition
Hong Kong to host city's largest panda exhibition with 2,500 sculptures
Hong Kong to host city's largest panda exhibition with 2,500 sculptures
Australia's infamous cold murder case suspect extradited from Italy after 46 years
Australia's infamous cold murder case suspect extradited from Italy after 46 years
Roman-era theater ticket discovered in historic Turkish city
Roman-era theater ticket discovered in historic Turkish city