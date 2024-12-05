UnitedHealthcare CEO killer leaves cryptic clues at crime scene: Report

New evidence from the investigation of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson reveals shocking details about the murder.
According to New York Post, new evidence suggested that the suspect who assassinated the United Healthcare CEO on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, may have left a message on the bullet casing at the scene.
The New York Police Department sources told The Post that the words “deny,” “depose,” and “defend” were engraved on the live rounds and shell casings left behind by the masked killer after he shot the CEO several times in front of the Hilton hotel on Sixth Avenue at about 6:46 a.m.
The police officials said that they had recovered three live 9-millimetre rounds and three discharged casings from the scene where the Minnesota citizen was about to host an investors’ conference on Wednesday morning.
Moreover, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny said at an earlier conference, “Based on the evidence we have so far, it does appear that the victim was specifically targeted. But at this point, we do not know why. This does not appear to be a random act of violence.”
The Post sources also revealed that the assassin had left several cryptic pieces of evidence, and every piece of evidence contained a word. Investigators are trying to put together the words to decode the message of the killer.