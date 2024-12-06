World

French President Macron aims to appoint new PM before Notre-Dame reopening

Notre-Dame, a Gothic masterpiece and one of the Paris’ most cherished and visited landmarks

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024
French President Macron aims to appoint new PM before Notre-Dame reopening
French President Macron aims to appoint new PM before Notre-Dame reopening

French President Emmanuel Macron met with his political allies and leaders in the parliament on Thursday to quickly appoint a new prime minister.

As per Reuters, this action followed the resignation of Michel Barnier, which happened just a day after opposition lawmakers voted to remove his government.

Barnier, an experienced conservative was appointed as France’s prime minister by President Macron just three months ago.

He became the shortest living prime minister in modern French history after failing to gather enough support for a budget aimed at reducing the country’s large deficit.

As per the sources Macron planned to appoint a new prime minister without any delay, with one source mentioning that he hoped to do so before the Saturday ceremony marking the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Notre-Dame, a Gothic masterpiece and one of the Paris’ most cherished and visited landmarks is set to reopen later this week to both tourists and Catholic worshippers, following significant damage from fire in 2019.

The president had lunch with Francois Bayrou, whose name has been mentioned by French media as a potential successor to Barnier.

However, when asked for a comment, Bayrou’s assistant did not respond regarding whether Bayrou had been chosen for the role.

Geminid meteor shower: Get ready for dazzling sky show next weekend

Geminid meteor shower: Get ready for dazzling sky show next weekend
New research exposes 'alarming' connection between air pollution and cancer risk

New research exposes 'alarming' connection between air pollution and cancer risk
French President Macron aims to appoint new PM before Notre-Dame reopening

French President Macron aims to appoint new PM before Notre-Dame reopening
Allu Arjun booked over woman’s death during ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere

Allu Arjun booked over woman’s death during ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere
THIS huge shipwreck found in Kenya might be Vasco da Gama’s lost treasure
THIS huge shipwreck found in Kenya might be Vasco da Gama’s lost treasure
Couple's terrifying encounter with polar bear: Man injures while saving wife
Couple's terrifying encounter with polar bear: Man injures while saving wife
Storm Darragh to bring strong gusts, heavy rain to UK THIS weekend
Storm Darragh to bring strong gusts, heavy rain to UK THIS weekend
Blank canvas worth $1.5 million? Here’s what you need to know
Blank canvas worth $1.5 million? Here’s what you need to know
Indian state Assam enforces public beef ban amid political tensions
Indian state Assam enforces public beef ban amid political tensions
Baltimore bridge collapse: Untold story of what happened on ground THAT day
Baltimore bridge collapse: Untold story of what happened on ground THAT day
UnitedHealthcare CEO killer leaves cryptic clues at crime scene: Report
UnitedHealthcare CEO killer leaves cryptic clues at crime scene: Report
Kai Trump pokes fun at Donald Trump with hilarious impression
Kai Trump pokes fun at Donald Trump with hilarious impression
Women fallen into sinkhole feared tragic end as search shifts to recovery effort
Women fallen into sinkhole feared tragic end as search shifts to recovery effort
World’s oldest bird ‘Wisdom,’ laid first egg in four years
World’s oldest bird ‘Wisdom,’ laid first egg in four years
Kai Madison Trump: Everything to know about Donald Trump granddaughter
Kai Madison Trump: Everything to know about Donald Trump granddaughter
French PM Michel Barnier faces no-confidence vote: What happens next?
French PM Michel Barnier faces no-confidence vote: What happens next?