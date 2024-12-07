Storm Darragh causes widespread power cuts and disruptions across Wales

Storm Darragh’s severe winds and rain have left more than 33,000 homes and businesses in Wales without power.
As per BBC, forecasters have adviced millions of people in parts of Wales and south-west England to stay indoors as Storm brings dangerous winds, with gusts reaching up to 91 mph.
The Met Office has issued its highest red warning for life-threatening weather, the highest level from 03:00 to 11:00 GMT on Saturday.
The wind warnings forecasted dangerous and potentially life-threatening conditions in 13 countries across Wales.
Three flood warnings, the second highest level of alert, are active for the River Vyrnwy near Newbridge, Powys, and the River Severn in Monmouthshire at Abermule and Aberbechan.
Some roads have been closed, while train services have also been disrupted.
A mobile alert warning of incoming weather was sent to around three million people in Wales and south-west England on Friday evening.
The alert caused mobile phones to emit a loud siren-like sound, even if set to silent, lasting about 10 seconds.
It affects people in Gwynedd, Conwy, Ceredigion, Anglesey, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Swansea, Neath Port Talbot, Bridgend, Vale of Glamorgan, Cardiff, Monmouthshire and Newport.
The alert added that people should "consider gathering torches, batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items you already have at home,” in case of power cuts.
Storm Darragh is the fourth named storm of the season, after Bert and Conall, which caused major flooding last month.