President Yoon faces calls for resignation after impeachment vote

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol’s party claims that they will seek resignation from the president after he survived the impeachment vote.
According to CNN, President Yoon survived an impeachment vote on Saturday, December 7, 2024, after his party left the parliament and boycotted voting.
The South Korean parliament witnessed another day of chaos and drama on Saturday as Yoon avoided being ousted from office after the members of the ruling party walked out of the voting, except for two, among which one of the lawmakers voted against the motion.
The main hall of the parliament was echoed with the chants of “cowards” and “Go inside (the chamber)!” from the opposition lawmakers asking the ruling party to face an impeachment vote.
Moreover, a large crowd was also gathered outside the National Assembly during the voting, demanding the ousting of President Yoon.
The 63-year-old is facing intense pressure to step down from his position after his failed attempt to impose martial law in the country for the first time in over four decades.
The governing party, the People Power Party (PPP), despite saving the president from an impeachment vote, is insisting Yoon resign from his position.
PPP leader Han Dong-hoon said in order to “minimize confusion” his party will “continue to push for the president’s orderly resignation.”
Notably, opposition parties have submitted another impeachment motion for the next available day for the voting, which is Wednesday, December 11, 2024.