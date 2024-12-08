Storm Darragh to bring more challenges to UK with severe winds and flooding

World

The UK is bracing for more strong winds after Storm Darragh which brings wind speeds above 90mph.

As per multiple outlets, a fresh yellow Met Office wind warning was issued for much of England and Wales on Sunday, December 8.

Winds are expected to reach speeds of 35-45mph across England and Wales, with stronger gusts up to 70mph along the coast during the morning.

As of Sunday morning, the Environment Agency had issued 50 flood warnings in England, signalling expected flooding, along with 130 flood alerts.

Meanwhile, in Wales, Natural Resources had issued nine flood warnings and 20 alerts.

Storm Darragh’s severe winds and rain have left more than 200,000 customers without power.

Two men lost their lives after trees fell and struck their vehicles, reported Sky News.

A mobile alert warning of incoming weather was sent to around three million people in Wales and south-west England on Friday evening.

The alert caused mobile phones to emit a loud siren-like sound, even if set to silent, lasting about 10 seconds.

As per The Met Office, more travel disruption and power cuts are likely to continue until 6pm on Sunday.

Storm Darragh is the fourth named storm of the season, after Bert and Conall, which caused major flooding last month.

