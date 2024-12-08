La Paz: World’s highest city with culture like no other

La Paz, the capital of Bolivia holds the title of the world’s highest city.
The city, located 12,782 feet above sea level is 394 feet higher than Japan’s Mount Fuji.
La Paz is located in the Altiplano, a very high plateau that spans across Bolivia, Peru and Chile.
The high altitude of La Paz makes it hard for various visitors to adjust in the environment as the air contains much less oxygen compared to other major cities.
Despite the difficulties of living at such a high elevation, La Paz has a population of two million people.
La Paz was founded in 1548, by Spanish conquistador captain Alonso de Mendoza, at the location of the Inca settlement of Laja as a connection between commercial routes.
The city serves as a significant cultural center in South America, featuring several historic landmarks from the colonial era, such as the San Francisco Church, the Metropolitan Cathedral, Jaen Street and Plaza Murillo.
The city is famous for its markets, particularly the Witches' Market, and its lively nightlife.
Calle Sagarnaga is the city’s main street for tourists and is commonly known as “Gringo Alley” due to its popularity with foreign visitors.
But how can we forgot the city’s most famous cable cars? La Paz wouldn’t be complete without riding the cable cars. The Mi Teleferico system transport passengers high above the city, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the street below and the nearby mountains.
In addition to this, La Paz is home to the biggest urban cable car network in the world.