Philadelphia couple sets Guinness World Record as oldest newlyweds

The Guinness World Record has recently registered another unique record!
A couple from Philadelphia has set a Guinness World Record as the oldest newlyweds in the world.
Bernie Littman, who is 100 years old, and Majorie Fiterman, aged 102, tied the knot earlier this year, proving that age has no limit.
Guinness World Record said in a statement, “Marjorie Fiterman and Bernie Littman had already lived full lives. But when their spouses passed and they moved into the same floor of a senior living facility in Philadelphia, USA, neither of them expected to find new love just a few doors down.”
The couple met at a costume party held in the facility and they decided to marry each other after dating each other for nine years.
The Guinness World Record also shared a heartwarming video of the oldest newlywed couple celebrating their wedding.
Bernie's granddaughter Sarah Sicherman expressed her happiness in a statement, "Today my 100-year-old grandfather married his 102-year-old girlfriend! Bernie Littman and Marjorie Fiterman live on the same floor of a senior living facility in Philadelphia. They both had 60-plus years of marriage to their first spouses and found love again at 100 years old!”
Their family did not think the couple would get married because of their age, and instead continue their relationship.
Therefore, when the couple decided to marry, it came as an expected surprise to the family.