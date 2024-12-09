Frogs named after Charles Darwin relocate to escape extinction

World

Dozens of tiny frogs were sent from Chile to London to save them from killer fungus

  December 09, 2024
Tiny frogs named after English naturalist, geologist, and biologist, Charles Darwin, have been relocated to save their lives.

According to Sky News, dozens of the peculiar, pointy-nosed southern Darwin's frogs were sent from Chile to London after rescuing them from deadly fungus.

The frogs that were once nourished in the Parque Tantauco forests in southern Chile are now in trouble due to the deadly fungus spread by humans that has severely affected the frogs' population, which dropped by 90% in just one year.

In efforts to save the remaining species, a team of conservationists led by the London Zoo launched a rescue mission to save the frogs and bring them back to the capital for breeding and research.

The project lead and Institute of Zoology research fellow, Andres Valenzuela-Sanchez, told Sky News that the team of researchers tracked these frogs by their "unmistakable, distinctive whistle, reminiscent of a songbird."

After tracking them down, they ensured that the frogs were fungus-free before sending them to London.

Furthermore, Darwin was the first person to discover these less than 2.0 g and under 3 cm long frogs in 1834.

Their small size is not the only thing that makes these frogs unique, but the most unusual thing is that in these species it is the male frog who gets pregnant and carries the eggs in its vocal. Male frogs protect these eggs until they become tadpoles and froglets.

