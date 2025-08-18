M20 motorway in Kent closed after vehicle falls from bridge

The part of the M20 motorway in Kent was closed on Monday, August 18 after a crash caused a vehicle to fall from a bridge.
M20 was shut down in both direction including near Addington, Wrotham and Swanley.
Pictures from the site show an air ambulance and police vehicles on the M20.
Reports said a lorry was part of the crash involving two vehicles and firefighter had to rescue one person from the wreckage.
Authorities expect the road to remain closed for several hours with police, an air ambulance and traffic officers all present at the scene to handle the emergency and manage vehicles affected by the closure.
Drivers are experiencing heavy delays of an hour or more with traffic at a standstill on the northbound M25.
As a result, some drivers and passengers have left their cars and started walking on the road with the heavy queues are expected to last for hours.
Meanwhile, National Highways has adviced people travelling in that area to plan for extra time on their journeys.
Diversion routes have been mapped out by National Highways to help motorists avoid the long delays.
Westbound traffic is advised to follow the below diversion:
- Exit the M20 at J3 onto the M26 headed westbound.
- Join the M25 anti-clockwise at J6 and continue to J5/M20 J1 to continue your journey
Eastbound traffic is advised to follow the below diversion:
- At M25 J5 roundabout, join the clockwise carriageway
- Exit the M25 at J6 and join the M26 headed eastbound.