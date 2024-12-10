Rizwan breaks silence on Fakhar Zaman’s omission from team  

Pakistan’s white-ball skipper, Mohammad Rizwan, spoke out about dropping Fakhar Zaman from the national team squad.
According to Geo Super, in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Rizwan stressed that Zaman had been dropped from the team because he was “unwell” and there was personal bias involved in it.
The 32-year-old said in a video, “I think the whole of Pakistan knows Fakhar Zaman, and there’s nothing personal about him that makes anyone feel like he’s being treated unfairly. From the conversations we’ve had among ourselves, everyone is hopeful about him because he is something different for Pakistan, he’s a character and a game-changer.”
“I don’t think anyone knows that he’s unwell, basically. It’s not only a fitness issue, meaning it’s not like he failed a fitness test. From what I personally know, he’s unwell with something like a viral fever. Because of this illness, he’s been advised to participate in the ongoing T20 tournament in Pakistan,” he further added.
The wicket-keeper batter asserted that the selection committee, coaching staff, and PCB management are aware of his situation and are supporting Zaman in his recovery, and everyone is hopeful that “he’ll rejoin the Pakistan team soon.”
Meanwhile, Zaman, who is currently playing domestic cricket and representing Markhors in the Champions T20 Cup, dismissed rumours about being unfit and said that he is fit, which is why he is playing in the Champions Trophy, and he is very “thankful” that his performance has been good.