Thai teacher faces over 100 years in prison for abusing student

A school teacher in Bangkok has been sentenced to over a century in prison for sexually abusing a minor student.
According to Independent, a 32-year-old schoolteacher in the Phitsanulok province in northern Thailand faced 111 years in jail for tricking and sexually abusing an underage student.
The court also ordered him to pay 1.5 million baht (£34,700) in damages to the victim and 650,000 baht (£15,000) to his mother for committing serious crimes while doing a noble job of teaching.
The offender has been sentenced to 111 years for grooming and 18 years for sexual abuse, but since both of the imprisonments will be served at the same time which means he will serve the longer sentence of 111 years.
Moreover, Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation said on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, that the abuser, who has been identified by only his first name, Tee, was arrested on June 24, 2024.
It was also determined during the investigation that Tee conspired with the owner of the Nene Modelling Agency, Danudet Saengkaew, to groom children, and the evidence shows that together they have sexually abused over 1,000 victims.
Furthermore, The Nation Thailand reported that Saengkaew admitted his crime earlier this year after police found over 500,000 images of child sexual abuse with him. He was sentenced to 121 years and 223 months in prison on February 11, 2024.