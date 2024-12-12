South Korean ruling party to back impeachment as president refuses to resign

South Korea’s ruling party has decided to support an impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol after he refused to resign from his position.
According to CNN, the People Power Party (PPP) on Thursday, December 12, 2024, announced that they would back a new impeachment motion against the president for his decision to declare martial law in the country.
The announcement came a moment before Yoon delivered a defiant speech in which he justified his controversial move of declaring martial law in the country, which sparked a political crisis and widespread anger.
PPP party leader Han Dong-hoon said, “We tried to find a better way than impeachment, but that other way is invalid. Suspending the president from his duties through impeachment is the only way, for now, to defend democracy and the republic.”
He further added that all the lawmakers of the party are now free to vote according to their “belief and conscience. I believe our party members will vote for the country and the people.”
Notably, the ruling party boycotted the first impeachment vote against the president last weekend, hoping that he would voluntarily step down from his position.
Furthermore, the opposition, the Democratic Party, is planning to present a new impeachment motion against Yoon, with voting expected on Saturday, December 14, 2024.