Bill Clinton pictures in Epstein files spark Trump’s reaction: ‘Terrible’

Bill Clinton photos in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein files have sparked a reaction from the US President Donald Trump.
Trump, who has been deliberately ignoring the release of convicted sex offender Epstein's documents by the Department of Justice, has now spoken in favour of the former president.
Clinton was one of the high-profile figures who was present in numerous photos among thousands of the documents related to the late paedophile financier.
In the first media interaction since the release of the documents, Trump was asked about the images of Clinton in the Epstein, reported Sky News.
The 79-year-old responded, “I think it's terrible. I like Bill Clinton... and I hate to see photos come out of him. I've always got along with Bill Clinton. I've been nice to him; he's been nice to me. I hate to see photos come out of him, but this is what the Democrats, mostly Democrats and a couple of bad Republicans, are asking for.”
“So, they are giving photos of me too. Everybody was friendly with this guy [Epstein], either friendly or not friendly. He was all over Palm Beach and other places... and Bill Clinton was a friend of his, but everybody was,” he added.
The president called him a “big boy” and suggested that he could handle it, but “you probably have pictures being exposed of other people that innocently met Jeffrey Epstein years ago.”
Trump, who was long associated with Epstein and resisted making files public much of this year, claimed that the release of the Epstein files is an attempt to divert attention away from the Republican Party's “tremendous success.”
It is worth noting that Clinton has denied any wrongdoing with Epstein and acknowledged that he regretted meeting the sex offender who died in his jail cell in 2019.
For the unversed, US Justice Department started releasing Epstein documents on Friday, December 22, as required by the law passed by Congress and signed by Trump.