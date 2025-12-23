World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Bill Clinton pictures in Epstein files spark Trump’s reaction: ‘Terrible’

Donald Trump slams release of Epstein files, says innocent people are being hurt

  • By Bushra Saleem
Bill Clinton pictures in Epstein files sparks Trump’s reaction: ‘Terrible’
Bill Clinton pictures in Epstein files sparks Trump’s reaction: ‘Terrible’

Bill Clinton photos in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein files have sparked a reaction from the US President Donald Trump.

Trump, who has been deliberately ignoring the release of convicted sex offender Epstein's documents by the Department of Justice, has now spoken in favour of the former president.

Clinton was one of the high-profile figures who was present in numerous photos among thousands of the documents related to the late paedophile financier.

In the first media interaction since the release of the documents, Trump was asked about the images of Clinton in the Epstein, reported Sky News.

The 79-year-old responded, “I think it's terrible. I like Bill Clinton... and I hate to see photos come out of him. I've always got along with Bill Clinton. I've been nice to him; he's been nice to me. I hate to see photos come out of him, but this is what the Democrats, mostly Democrats and a couple of bad Republicans, are asking for.”

“So, they are giving photos of me too. Everybody was friendly with this guy [Epstein], either friendly or not friendly. He was all over Palm Beach and other places... and Bill Clinton was a friend of his, but everybody was,” he added.

The president called him a “big boy” and suggested that he could handle it, but “you probably have pictures being exposed of other people that innocently met Jeffrey Epstein years ago.”

Trump, who was long associated with Epstein and resisted making files public much of this year, claimed that the release of the Epstein files is an attempt to divert attention away from the Republican Party's “tremendous success.”

It is worth noting that Clinton has denied any wrongdoing with Epstein and acknowledged that he regretted meeting the sex offender who died in his jail cell in 2019.

For the unversed, US Justice Department started releasing Epstein documents on Friday, December 22, as required by the law passed by Congress and signed by Trump.

Ivanka Trump shares top 15 best reads of the year: ‘Shaped my 2025’

Ivanka Trump shares top 15 best reads of the year: ‘Shaped my 2025’
US Navy to get 100 times more powerful 'Trump-class' battleships

US Navy to get 100 times more powerful 'Trump-class' battleships
Self-driving taxis set to hit London streets in 2026 trials

Self-driving taxis set to hit London streets in 2026 trials
Larry Ellison pledges $40bn to back Paramount’s bid for Warner Bros Discovery

Larry Ellison pledges $40bn to back Paramount’s bid for Warner Bros Discovery
Prices of gold and silver hit record highs amid economic uncertainty

Prices of gold and silver hit record highs amid economic uncertainty
Bondi Beach gunmen meticulously planned attack, documents show

Bondi Beach gunmen meticulously planned attack, documents show
Major incident declared in Whitchurch after sudden canal collapse

Major incident declared in Whitchurch after sudden canal collapse
Bondi Beach shooting investigation reveals shocking details about gunmen

Bondi Beach shooting investigation reveals shocking details about gunmen
SeaWorld's iconic killer whale Katina passes away at 50

SeaWorld's iconic killer whale Katina passes away at 50
Nigerian authorities secure release of 130 kidnapped Catholic schoolchildren

Nigerian authorities secure release of 130 kidnapped Catholic schoolchildren
Donald Trump Jr gets stern warning from Dad at Turning Point USA event

Donald Trump Jr gets stern warning from Dad at Turning Point USA event
Erika Kirk’s 'awkward' tongue slip sparks social media buzz

Erika Kirk’s 'awkward' tongue slip sparks social media buzz

Popular News

Saba Qamar drops hints about exciting new project amidst 'Muamma' buzz

Saba Qamar drops hints about exciting new project amidst 'Muamma' buzz
56 minutes ago
Bill Clinton pictures in Epstein files spark Trump’s reaction: ‘Terrible’

Bill Clinton pictures in Epstein files spark Trump’s reaction: ‘Terrible’
2 hours ago
YouTuber Adam the Woo found dead at 51 in Florida

YouTuber Adam the Woo found dead at 51 in Florida
2 hours ago