Saba Qamar drops hints about exciting new project amidst 'Muamma' buzz

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • By Bushra Saleem
Saba Qamar has dropped hints about another new ‘surprise’ project ahead of Muamma’s premiere.

The Cheekh actress, who made a blockbuster comeback to television screens after a single project last year, has revealed another project is in the pipeline for release.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Baaghi starlet shared a post of an entertainment outlet saying, “Saba Qamar’s three dramas on three different channels.”

Reacting to the post, the Fraud actress teases, “Get ready for the 4th channel because I am not taking a break right after Muamma. I have a surprise for you on another channel.”

It is worth noting that Qamar is currently dominating the television with three prime-time dramas, Pammal, Case No. 9, and Muamma, which is scheduled to premiere this week, on three prominent entertainment channels.

Pamaal and Case No. 9 have already created a buzz with their strong storyline and phenomenal acting of the leading cast. While the teasers of Muamma have also raised the bar of the audience’s expectations.

Qamar also shared a clip from the Muamma set, giving a glimpse of her character Jahan Ara and the real-life challenges of an actor's life.

The Digest Writer actress wrote, “Rain in Islamabad. Raw silk on skin. Performing Jaahanara in winter rain. This is an actor’s life. Exhausted, but giving it 100%.”

Muamma is all set to hit the television screen on Wednesday, December 22.

