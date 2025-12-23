Mexican Navy Plane transporting burn patients crashes in Texas, 5 killed 

A Mexican Navy aircraft carrying a burn patient, including a toddler, crashed in Texas, killing at least five people.
According to CNN, US Coast Guard officials said that at least five people, including a 2-year-old, were killed in a Mexican Navy plane crash in Galveston Bay in Texas on Monday, December 22.
The plane carrying medical patients, which had eight people on board, including four naval officers and four civilians, crashed into the waters of Galveston Bay.
Two of the people on board were rescued alive, while one of the passengers on the plane remains unaccounted for.
Sky Decker, a resident who lives near the site of the crash, told CNN that he jumped into the water to rescue a woman before the divers arrived.
He said, “Everyone was just waiting for divers to arrive. And I thought if there’s a woman alive in that plane, she’s not going to be alive for long. It was critical to get her out of there.”
“The woman was surviving by breathing in a pocket of air that was only about 3 inches from the ceiling of the plane,” Decker added, saying that he dived again into the water to recover a man, but he was already dead.
As per the data from FlightRadar24, it was a small twin-turbo plane that took off from the Mexican state of Yucatán’s capital, Mérida, and was heading to Galveston Scholes International Airport.
The Coast Guard said that they are investigating the cause of the crash.