Philippines faces greater typhoon threat due to climate change, report

The country experienced an extraordinary series of six tropical cyclones in October and November

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
A new report revealed that climate change is increasing the Philippines’ vulnerability to tropical storms.

As per Reuters, rising temperatures have already nearly doubled the country’s risk of experiencing deadly typhoons.

Researchers from the World Weather Attribution group said in a report published on Thursday, December 12, that the formation of four typhoons around the Philippines last month was 70% more likely due to a global temperature rise of 1.3 degrees Celsius (2.3 degrees Fahrenheit).

The group said, “Climate change made the conditions that formed and fuelled the typhoons nearly twice as likely.”

In October and November, the country experienced an extraordinary series of six tropical cyclones, causing the evacuation of hundreds of thousands and the loss of over 170 lives.

This has raised concerns that increased sea surface temperatures are intensifying storm activity.

Ben Clarke, a weather researcher at Imperial College London, one of the report's authors, said, "The storms were more likely to develop more strongly and reach the Philippines at a higher intensity than they otherwise would have.”

He added, “If temperatures rise to 2.6 Celsius above pre-industrial levels, those same storm conditions would be 40% more likely compared to now.”

It is unclear whether rising temperatures will prolong the usual typhoon season or lead to more frequent tropical storms.

