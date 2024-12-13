World

UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030

The British government aims to attract £40 billion in private investment each year

  • December 13, 2024
The British government has announced its most ambitious clean energy plans on Friday, December 13.

As per The Independent, the government aims to generate nearly all of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 to stabilize energy prices.

The plan set a goal to reach 95 percent clean electricity. This will be done by upgrading the country’s electricity grids, increasing investments and connecting more homes to renewable energy sources.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband labelled these measures as “the most ambitious reform to the energy system in generations.”

He said, “This is about harnessing the power of Britain’s natural resources to protect working people from the ravages of global energy markets. The clean power sprint is the national security, economic security, and social justice fight of our time.”

The government claims that its new plan will protect households from energy price fluctuations by reducing the UK’s reliance on unstable fossil fuel markets and increasing the use of domestic renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

To achieve this, the government aims to attract £40billion in private investment each year, which will help drive economic growth and create thousands of skilled jobs across the UK.

This year, the UK closed its last coal-fired power plant, marking the end of 142 years of relying on one of the most polluting fossil fuels for electricity and now renewables, mainly wind and solar power make up over half of the country’s energy mix.

