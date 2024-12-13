Health

PHA calls for whooping cough vaccine amid significant surge in cases

Initial symptoms of whooping cough are similar to a common cold, including a runny nose and sore throat

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024
PHA calls for whooping cough vaccine amid significant surge in cases
PHA calls for whooping cough vaccine amid significant surge in cases

Considering a significant rise in whooping cough cases, the Public Health Agency (PHA) is advising pregnant women and parents of young children to receive the pertussis vaccine.

As per BBC, as of this year, there have been 3,060 confirmed cases of whooping cough in Northern Ireland, which is much higher than the number of cases in recent years.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious bacterial infection that spreads easily.

It can particularly make babies and young children sick, and it can be life-threatening for infants and people with existing health conditions.

Initial symptoms of whooping cough are similar to a common cold, including a runny nose and sore throat.

After about a week, the infection can progress to intense coughing fits that last a few minutes and are typically more severe at night.

Rachel Spiers, Immunisation and Vaccination Programme Manager at the PHA, said “the illness tends to circulate in greater numbers in Northern Ireland every three to four years”.

She added, “Whooping cough is a disease that can cause long bouts of coughing and choking, which can make it hard to breathe.”

Spiers continued, “The evidence shows that a pregnant woman who gets the pertussis vaccine reduces the chance her baby getting sick with whooping cough by 90%.”

"Babies and young children are at greatest risk of developing more serious disease, so it is very important to take up the offer of the pertussis vaccine," she further added.

Whooping cough vaccines can be obtained at antenatal clinics run by health trusts and at general practitioner (GP) offices.

PHA calls for whooping cough vaccine amid significant surge in cases

PHA calls for whooping cough vaccine amid significant surge in cases
Muppet claims Britain's ugliest dog crown with his 'unique' look

Muppet claims Britain's ugliest dog crown with his 'unique' look
Elvis Presley's memorabilia collection sells for thousands at Grimsby auction

Elvis Presley's memorabilia collection sells for thousands at Grimsby auction
Prince William celebrates big milestone amid plans to ascend throne

Prince William celebrates big milestone amid plans to ascend throne
US health officials sound alarm over declining flu vaccination rates in kids
US health officials sound alarm over declining flu vaccination rates in kids
Young people face growing threat of bowel cancer, new study shows
Young people face growing threat of bowel cancer, new study shows
Omega-6 fatty acids may be fueling colon cancer, study
Omega-6 fatty acids may be fueling colon cancer, study
Drinking water excessively? Expert says you might be doing it wrong
Drinking water excessively? Expert says you might be doing it wrong
Poll reveals alarming rates of loneliness among older Americans
Poll reveals alarming rates of loneliness among older Americans
Expert reveals impacts of laughter on health and healing
Expert reveals impacts of laughter on health and healing
THIS nutrient-packed superfood will boost your health instantly
THIS nutrient-packed superfood will boost your health instantly
Air fryer surprisingly found to be eco-friendly, scientists reveal
Air fryer surprisingly found to be eco-friendly, scientists reveal
NHS urges early flu and Covid vaccines to stay safe THIS Christmas
NHS urges early flu and Covid vaccines to stay safe THIS Christmas
U.S. drugstore closures spark sharp rise in ‘pharmacy deserts’
U.S. drugstore closures spark sharp rise in ‘pharmacy deserts’
How to spot high cholesterol and fight back with THIS simple spice? Find out
How to spot high cholesterol and fight back with THIS simple spice? Find out
New research exposes 'alarming' connection between air pollution and cancer risk
New research exposes 'alarming' connection between air pollution and cancer risk