World

China unveils new visa-free policy for foreign tourists, allowing 10-day stay

National Immigration Administration (NIA) of China extends over 50 countries tourist visa-free stay

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Beijing has renewed its visa-free policy for over 50 countries' tourists, extending their stay from three to ten days.

According to China Briefing, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) of China announced a new and more lenient visa-free policy for international travellers effective from December 17, 2024.

Under the new policy, travellers from over 50 different countries in the world can now stay in the country for up to 240 hours, which makes ten days. Previously the visitors from the eligible states were allowed to stay for 72 hours (3 days).

As per the new policy, travellers who are passing through China to another country can enter the country through one of the 60 special ports across 24 provinces.

Eligibility Criteria for Visa-Free Travel to China

Citizens from 54 eligible countries, including the UK, Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and the UAE.

Eligible travellers must have a valid passport with at least 3 months of validity and a confirmed onward ticket to a third country or region within 240 hours.

Furthermore, China has made multiple major changes in its tourism policy since reopening after COVID-19 to increase its number of international travellers.

After new policies, a record number of travellers visited China in the third quarter of 2024, the highest since 2014.

