Alejandro Garnacho wins Puskas Award for stunning overhead goal

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho won the Puskas Award on Tuesday, December 17, for his impressive overhead goal.
He scored the remarkable goal against Everton in a Premier League match last season, which was also named Premier League Goal of the Season.
The award was presented during the Best FIFA Awards, which took place at the Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar.
Despite his remarkable achievement, he and Marcus Rashford were excluded from the from the matchday squad for the Manchester derby last Sunday by coach Ruben Amorim due to concerns over their training performances.
After receiving the prize, the player expressed, "I'm very proud to win this award, it's a proud moment for me and my family. Thank you to everyone who voted for me, especially the United fans,” as per GOAL.
He went on to share, “It was a great finish and I worked on this in training many times, but also it was a great move from the team, so it's impossible to be here without my team-mates.”
The player added, “It was a special goal and I'll always remember it, but there's many more incredible moments to come with this team. We have a lot to look forward to together."
On the other hand, Aitana Bonmati from Spain won the award for the Best Women’s Footballer of the Year.
This year, FIFA introduced the Marta Award for the best goal in women’s football which was won by Brazil’s Marta, which is named after her.