Sports

Alejandro Garnacho wins Puskas Award for stunning overhead goal

The award was presented during the Best FIFA Awards, which took place at the Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024


Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho won the Puskas Award on Tuesday, December 17, for his impressive overhead goal.

He scored the remarkable goal against Everton in a Premier League match last season, which was also named Premier League Goal of the Season.

The award was presented during the Best FIFA Awards, which took place at the Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar.

Despite his remarkable achievement, he and Marcus Rashford were excluded from the from the matchday squad for the Manchester derby last Sunday by coach Ruben Amorim due to concerns over their training performances.

After receiving the prize, the player expressed, "I'm very proud to win this award, it's a proud moment for me and my family. Thank you to everyone who voted for me, especially the United fans,” as per GOAL.

He went on to share, “It was a great finish and I worked on this in training many times, but also it was a great move from the team, so it's impossible to be here without my team-mates.”

The player added, “It was a special goal and I'll always remember it, but there's many more incredible moments to come with this team. We have a lot to look forward to together."

On the other hand, Aitana Bonmati from Spain won the award for the Best Women’s Footballer of the Year.

This year, FIFA introduced the Marta Award for the best goal in women’s football which was won by Brazil’s Marta, which is named after her.

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer
Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her

Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her
Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study

Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

Nadal makes emotional confession about struggle with Muller-Weiss syndrome
Nadal makes emotional confession about struggle with Muller-Weiss syndrome
Haley Adams reveals her ‘favorite trend ever’ in new post
Haley Adams reveals her ‘favorite trend ever’ in new post
Shahid Afridi announces birth of his granddaughter with heartfelt post
Shahid Afridi announces birth of his granddaughter with heartfelt post
Lionel Messi's dream come true as ‘Messi and the Giants’ releasing on Disney+
Lionel Messi's dream come true as ‘Messi and the Giants’ releasing on Disney+
Djokovic, Kyrgios unite for Brisbane International ahead of Australian Open
Djokovic, Kyrgios unite for Brisbane International ahead of Australian Open
Joe Burrow breaks silence on heated sideline moment with Zac Taylor
Joe Burrow breaks silence on heated sideline moment with Zac Taylor
Taylor Fritz makes surprise appearance at LA Chargers game, sparks reaction
Taylor Fritz makes surprise appearance at LA Chargers game, sparks reaction
Cycling legend Mark Cavendish to receive Lifetime Achievement Award by BBC
Cycling legend Mark Cavendish to receive Lifetime Achievement Award by BBC
Lando Norris to battle ‘Max Verstappen’s ‘relentless speed’ next season
Lando Norris to battle ‘Max Verstappen’s ‘relentless speed’ next season
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘working hard’ ahead of Saudi Pro League ‘big stages’
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘working hard’ ahead of Saudi Pro League ‘big stages’
Adam Thielen pays heartfelt tribute to Randy Moss amid cancer battle
Adam Thielen pays heartfelt tribute to Randy Moss amid cancer battle
Pakistan cricket faces triple blow as Irfan follows Imad Wasim, Amir into retirement
Pakistan cricket faces triple blow as Irfan follows Imad Wasim, Amir into retirement