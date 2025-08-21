Home / Sports

Lewis Hamilton’s teammate makes shocking revelation about psychological help

Mercedes' George Russell opens up about his preparation before teaming with Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton’s former teammate George Russell has made shocking revelation about seeking psychological help before joining Mercedes.

According to Racing365, George Russell has revealed he sought psychological help prior to becoming team-mates with Lewis Hamilton at Formula 1 giants Mercedes.

The Brit is now the undoubted team leader of the German marque after Hamilton departed to join Ferrari at the start of this year.

Now a multiple Grand Prix-winner, Russell is nine years senior to his new team-mate, Italian rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

The King’s Lynn man is regarded as one of F1’s top drivers, emphasised by a string of impressive performances this year, including victory at the Canadian Grand Prix in June.

Speaking on the Untapped podcast, Russell revealed he had spoken to a psychological expert prior to his high-profile move, and they helped him reach the conclusion that success was always in his hands.

He said, “So I was thinking about how I’m going to deal with this psychologically. Until one day, I had a really good conversation with my psychologist about it, about how I should deal with the pressure of being his team-mate.”

“And I concluded that when I walk into the garage, I’m jumping into my race car, I’m putting my helmet on, I’ve put my visor down, it should not matter if my teammate in the garage next door is a seven-time World Champion, a rookie, or if there’s nobody there, because I’m in control of my own destiny,” he added.

Russell has followed fellow Brit Lando Norris, who has been open and public about his own psychological frailties after his tougher moments during this year’s championship.

