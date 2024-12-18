Canada to enforce new border rules after Trump’s tariff threat sparks concerns

Canada has introduced new border regulations in response to a potential tariff threat from former U.S. President Donald Trump.
As per BBC, in order to minimize the target of transnational organised crime, Canada vowed to establish a combined “strike force,”and bolster monitoring along its border with the United States.”
This new update came after President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose, following taking office in January.
His plan to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods if the country does not take measures to protect its shared border to the flow of irregular migrants and illegal drugs.
However, economists consider that tariffs could cause significant damage to Canada's economic growth.
Canada's minister of finance and intergovernmental affairs announced the plan, saying that the federal government would dedicate $1.3bn ($900m; £700bn) to the plan.
Minister Dominic LeBlanc said on Tuesday, the measures "will secure our border against the flow of illegal drugs and irregular migration while ensuring the free flow of people and goods that are at the core of North America's prosperity.”
As per the plan, the five pillars will cover the disruption of the fentanyl trade, new tools for law enforcement, enhanced coordination with US law enforcement, increased information sharing and limiting traffic at the border.
It also includes the proposed aerial surveillance task force, including helicopters, drones and mobile surveillance towers between ports of entry.