Nelson Neumann asks fans for birthday wishes on 16th birthday

Social media influencer and basketball player Nelson Neumann asked his social media followers to leave birthday wishes for him a day before his birthday.
The basketball sensation known for making captivating content on Instagram and TikTok shared major and momentous highlights of the most momentous moments of his year before his birthday in an Instagram post showing his gratitude for a good year and wrote, “Blessed to see another year.”
The teenager shared the same post on his story with American singer and rapper DeJ Loaf’s song No Fear and asked his followers to “leave a comment for the birthday boy.”
After which his comment section was flooded with “Happy Birthday” comments. His followers wished him well for the new year of his life.
How Old Is Nelson Neumann?
Nelson Neumann was born on December 18, 2008, and he turned 16 years old today on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. The American boy plays basketball at Good Vision Academy and is currently representing JL3 Basketball’s class of 2028, reported Beacons.
Nelson Neumann height and weight
According to Healthy Celeb, Nelson Neumann stands at 5 ft. 7 in. (170 cm) and weighs 64 kg (141 lbs.). He is known for his engaging content, particularly on basketball. He has gained a massive following of 2.5 million on TikTok and 744k on Instagram.