World

Amazon workers to observe strike during busy festive season

Teamsters to lead Amazon.com warehouse employees to one of the largest U.S strike against the company

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024
Amazon workers to observe strike during busy festive season
Amazon workers to observe strike during busy festive season

Amazon once again under fire for neglecting employees’ concerns.

Number of Amazon’s employees in the United States decided to go on strike during the Christmas season a worker's union, Teamsters claimed that the retailer has failed to meet them for negotiating the contracts.

The strike will take place at the multinational company’s facilities in New York City, Atlanta, Illinois, San Francisco and southern California, from 6 am Eastern Time on Thursday to demand better wages and working conditions. 

This initiative will result in the deliveries delay during the holidays, as the company is already racing to fulfil the huge pile of orders during the busiest time of the year.

International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest union in North America is said to represents 10,000 workers at 10 of the company’s U.S facilities, out of which seven of these facilities will walk out.

The Teamsters General President Sean M O’Brien in a statement called the company’s executives “greedy” who put their profit above employees and their needs.

Experts have shared their opinion on the strike and how Amazon is unlikely to bargain the negotiation terms, as there are little to no legal pressure to actually address this issue.

It is said that in the upcoming months, the American company might come face to face with more union related issues, with some workers sharing how Amazon’s emphasis on greater speed and efficiency can lead to injuries.

Amazon has also experienced worker’s walkout in Germany and Spain because of pay and working conditions.

Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree

Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree
Paul McCartney: A timeless icon and cultural phenomenon

Paul McCartney: A timeless icon and cultural phenomenon
Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style

Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style

Jenna Johnson faces chaotic moment at ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Jenna Johnson faces chaotic moment at ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Donald Trump rejects bipartisan budget deal after ally Elon Musk criticism
Donald Trump rejects bipartisan budget deal after ally Elon Musk criticism
Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams: Michigan community brings joy to kids in hospital
Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams: Michigan community brings joy to kids in hospital
Indian woman reunites with family after 22 years in Pakistan
Indian woman reunites with family after 22 years in Pakistan
Nelson Neumann asks fans for birthday wishes on 16th birthday
Nelson Neumann asks fans for birthday wishes on 16th birthday
Donald Trump new hair look sparks frenzy: 'Lost his aura'
Donald Trump new hair look sparks frenzy: 'Lost his aura'
Japanese automobile companies Nissan, Honda in talks for merger
Japanese automobile companies Nissan, Honda in talks for merger
Filipina death row survivor Mary Jane Veloso returns home after 15 years
Filipina death row survivor Mary Jane Veloso returns home after 15 years
Canada to enforce new border rules after Trump’s tariff threat sparks concerns
Canada to enforce new border rules after Trump’s tariff threat sparks concerns
Donald Trump takes US newspaper to court over ‘election interference’
Donald Trump takes US newspaper to court over ‘election interference’
IPBES report calls for combined efforts to combat climate crisis
IPBES report calls for combined efforts to combat climate crisis
Archaeologists unearth mysterious bone floor in Alkmaar’s historic district
Archaeologists unearth mysterious bone floor in Alkmaar’s historic district
Prince Andrew's involvement in spy scandal puts UK government under pressure
Prince Andrew's involvement in spy scandal puts UK government under pressure