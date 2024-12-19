Amazon workers to observe strike during busy festive season

Amazon once again under fire for neglecting employees’ concerns.
Number of Amazon’s employees in the United States decided to go on strike during the Christmas season a worker's union, Teamsters claimed that the retailer has failed to meet them for negotiating the contracts.
The strike will take place at the multinational company’s facilities in New York City, Atlanta, Illinois, San Francisco and southern California, from 6 am Eastern Time on Thursday to demand better wages and working conditions.
This initiative will result in the deliveries delay during the holidays, as the company is already racing to fulfil the huge pile of orders during the busiest time of the year.
International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest union in North America is said to represents 10,000 workers at 10 of the company’s U.S facilities, out of which seven of these facilities will walk out.
The Teamsters General President Sean M O’Brien in a statement called the company’s executives “greedy” who put their profit above employees and their needs.
Experts have shared their opinion on the strike and how Amazon is unlikely to bargain the negotiation terms, as there are little to no legal pressure to actually address this issue.
It is said that in the upcoming months, the American company might come face to face with more union related issues, with some workers sharing how Amazon’s emphasis on greater speed and efficiency can lead to injuries.
Amazon has also experienced worker’s walkout in Germany and Spain because of pay and working conditions.