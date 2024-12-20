Malaysia resumes search for missing MH370 wreckage after 10 years

Malaysia has decided to restart the search for the wreckage of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370, which disappeared over 10 years ago.
As per Reuters, the decision was announced by the country’s transport minister on Friday, December 20.
Transport Minister Anthony Loke told during a press conference, "Our responsibility and obligation and commitment is to the next of kin.We hope this time will be positive, that the wreckage will be found and give closure to the families."
The flight’s disappearance remains one of the biggest aviation mysteries in history.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 aircraft with 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board, disappeared while travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.
Initially, Malaysian investigators considered the possibility that the disappearance of the aircraft might have been intentional, with someone on board possibly diverting the aircraft from its intended flight path.
Pieces of debris from aircraft have been found along the coast of Africa and on islands in the Indian Ocean. Some of these pieces have been confirmed to belong to the aircraft, while others are suspected to be from it.
An agreement will be made for an 18-month period, and the company will receive $70 million if significant wreckage is discovered.