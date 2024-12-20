Google Photos to speed up sharing with new quick edit and cropping options

Google Photos is reportedly developing a new feature called Quick Edit.
As per multiple outlets, this new feature will allow users to quickly edit photos and videos before sharing them.
The feature will automatically enhance the photos and may include a cropping option.
Once all the editing is complete, a “Share” button will appear at the bottom-right corner of the screen, making it easy for users to share the edited image.
It is pertinent to note that the Quick Edit and cropping options in Google Photos will only appear when a single photo or video is selected for sharing.
As per the reports, if users select multiple files, the regular sharing options will appear instead.
The feature is not currently accessible to the public and there is no information about when it will be developed or made available widely.
In addition to this, Google is widely rolling out major updates to Google Photos to enhance users’ experience.
Google has recently made changes to the Photos app by removing the “Memories” tab from the main screen and replacing it with a new button.
Additionally, Google has added a new “Updates” section to the side menu, similar to the feature in the mobile app.
This section keeps you informed about recent activity, like comments and likes on your photos, people joining your album or sharing album with you.