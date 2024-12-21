Senate passes key spending bill to keep government operational during holidays

The US Congress passed a spending bill early on Saturday, just before the deadline to avoid a government shutdown.
As per Reuters, the step is taken to ensure that the government remains operational during the busy holiday travel time.
The Democratic-controlled Senate passed a bill to continue government funding with a vote of 85-11, just 38 minutes after the previous funding expired at midnight.
As per the outlet, during this short time, the government did not initiate any shutdown procedures.
The bill will be delivered to the White House, where President Joe Biden is expected to sign it, making it an official law.
The late-night vote marked the end of a chaotic week, during which Donald Trump and his ally Elon Musk managed to block an initial agreement supported by both political parties, causing confusion and disorder in Congress.
The final version of the bill removed certain parts that Democrats strongly supported.
The Democrats criticized Republicans, claiming that they gave in to the influence of an unelected billionaire, who has no government experience.
However, Congress did not address Trump’s request to increase the debt ceiling before he assumes office.