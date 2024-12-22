Health

Tea bags exposed as HIDDEN source of plastic pollution in daily life

To simplify the process of making tea, many people opt for tea bags

  • by Web Desk
  • December 22, 2024
Tea bags exposed as HIDDEN source of plastic pollution in daily life
Tea bags exposed as HIDDEN source of plastic pollution in daily life

It is often said that air and water are essential for living, but there are also very few people who can survive without tea.

To simplify the process of making tea, many people opt for tea bags, but recent research from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) has revealed a shocking detail.

The study published in the journal Chemosphere revealed that using commercial tea bags might release billions of tiny particles called nanoplastics and microplastics (MNPLs) into the tea while brewing.

For the first time, the study has found that these small particles can be absorbed by the cells in the human intestine.

Once absorbed, they may enter the bloodstream and travel through the body.

To understand these particle the researchers used advanced tools and methods, including scanning electron microscopy (SEM), transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA).

With the help of these methods, researchers examined the particles’ shape, size and how they act or move.

UAB researcher Alba Garcia, explained, “We have managed to innovatively characterize these pollutants with a set of cutting-edge techniques, which is a very important tool to advance research on their possible impacts on human health.”

The study found that the cells in the intestine responsible for producing mucus absorbed the most plastic particles from the tea bags.

What was even more worrying is that some plastic particles were able to enter the nucleus of the cells, which is where the cell’s genetic material is stored and controlled.

This study helps to uncover a hidden source of plastic pollution in everyday life and now it is our responsibility to act with caution.

Princess Kate’s heartwarming act leaves Lady Gabriella feeling ‘very grateful’

Princess Kate’s heartwarming act leaves Lady Gabriella feeling ‘very grateful’
Catherine Paiz offers fun glimpses of family time with kids, boyfriend

Catherine Paiz offers fun glimpses of family time with kids, boyfriend
Tiger Woods makes powerful comeback with son Charlie at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods makes powerful comeback with son Charlie at PNC Championship
Princess Charlene’s heartfelt feelings about her engagement ring unveiled

Princess Charlene’s heartfelt feelings about her engagement ring unveiled
Want to fight depression? Walking more could be your secret weapon
Want to fight depression? Walking more could be your secret weapon
Belgium to enforce ban on disposable vapes amid growing health concerns
Belgium to enforce ban on disposable vapes amid growing health concerns
Bird flu claims lives of two California house cats, three more show symptoms
Bird flu claims lives of two California house cats, three more show symptoms
US reports first severe human bird flu case, emergency declared
US reports first severe human bird flu case, emergency declared
Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study
Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study
THIS common skin condition could be a silent signal of high cholesterol
THIS common skin condition could be a silent signal of high cholesterol
Scientists find game-changing cancer treatment in PVA glue
Scientists find game-changing cancer treatment in PVA glue
Holding pee can lead to serious health consequences, experts
Holding pee can lead to serious health consequences, experts
UK faces rising norovirus cases as specific strain spreads rapidly
UK faces rising norovirus cases as specific strain spreads rapidly
Raw milk linked to flu risk: Here is how?
Raw milk linked to flu risk: Here is how?
Winter Chill? Keep your heart in check with THESE expert tips
Winter Chill? Keep your heart in check with THESE expert tips
THIS bedtime habit could raise heart attack and stroke risk
THIS bedtime habit could raise heart attack and stroke risk