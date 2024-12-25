Sports

Pat Cummins gives expert advice to Sam Konstas for Boxing Day debut

Sam Konstas becomes Australia's youngest batting debutant since Ian Craig in 1953.

Pat Cummins has shared some expert advice for Sam Konstas, before his Test debut against India on Boxing Day.

Almost 90,000 spectators are set to watch Sam’s Test debut

During a recent press conference, the Australian Cricket team captain said, "I said this to Sam the other day; I remember as an 18-year-old I was thinking I've got a lot more leeway because I was young. I almost felt like if I didn't have a great game it wasn't my fault it was the selectors' fault for picking me.”

He added, “It was like, they're the idiots who picked an 18-year-old. You are so young starting out your career, it's Boxing Day, it doesn't get any better than this so just enjoy the moment.”

Meanwhile, Pat made his debut as an 18-year-old against South Africa in 2011.

The fast bowler continued, "I spent a bit of time wondering why or how I was there, how it had happened so quick. I just remember being really excited and it's similar to Sammy this week. That's the message to Sam. That's definitely how I felt as an 18-year-old, just really excited.”

Notably, New South Wales' Sam will be Australia's youngest batting debutant since Ian Craig in 1953.

