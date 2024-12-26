Utah family witnesses ‘Christmas miracle’ as brother saved from avalanche

Winter trip almost took a disastrous turn for a family in Utah but the "Christmas miracle" made it an unforgettable experience.
Two American brothers took a trip to enjoy the snow in Logan Canyon when an avalanche struck their snowmobile on a back country hillside, but thanks to his brother's help he was saved, NBC News reported.
Braeden Hansen said describing the moment he spotted his older brother Hunter Hansen, “I could see his hand, his gloves, kind of poking out, waving.”
He recalled how it was almost too late when he reached Hunter as his head was about 2 feet under the snow and was close to losing consciousness before he was spotted.
According to the Utah Avalanche Center, the avalanche happened at around 8400 feet elevation and has a “persistent weak layer” in the area where the incident happened.
Moreover, Braeden revealed how he recognised the start of the avalanche and saw the slide hit his brother.
“It just washed me down the mountain, the most violent thing I’ve ever felt”, Hunter said, sharing his side of the events.
The brothers were connected by a radio, but Hunter was motionless in the snow and could not respond.
Hunter recalled how he could hear his brother over the radio, “I found him, I found him”.
The Hansen family referred to Hunter’s survival as a “Christmas miracle”.
As per the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, an average of 27 people die in avalanches in the United States each year.
Utah has the fourth-most recorded avalanche deaths, whereas Colorado, Washington State, and Alaska are in the top three.