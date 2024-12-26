World

Utah family witnesses ‘Christmas miracle’ as brother saved from avalanche

Younger brother turned into recuse to save brother buried in snow at Logan Canyon

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 26, 2024
Utah family witnesses ‘Christmas miracle’ as brother saved from avalanche
Utah family witnesses ‘Christmas miracle’ as brother saved from avalanche

Winter trip almost took a disastrous turn for a family in Utah but the "Christmas miracle" made it an unforgettable experience.

Two American brothers took a trip to enjoy the snow in Logan Canyon when an avalanche struck their snowmobile on a back country hillside, but thanks to his brother's help he was saved, NBC News reported.

Braeden Hansen said describing the moment he spotted his older brother Hunter Hansen, “I could see his hand, his gloves, kind of poking out, waving.”

He recalled how it was almost too late when he reached Hunter as his head was about 2 feet under the snow and was close to losing consciousness before he was spotted.

According to the Utah Avalanche Center, the avalanche happened at around 8400 feet elevation and has a “persistent weak layer” in the area where the incident happened.

Moreover, Braeden revealed how he recognised the start of the avalanche and saw the slide hit his brother.

“It just washed me down the mountain, the most violent thing I’ve ever felt”, Hunter said, sharing his side of the events.

The brothers were connected by a radio, but Hunter was motionless in the snow and could not respond.

Hunter recalled how he could hear his brother over the radio, “I found him, I found him”.

The Hansen family referred to Hunter’s survival as a “Christmas miracle”.

As per the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, an average of 27 people die in avalanches in the United States each year.

Utah has the fourth-most recorded avalanche deaths, whereas Colorado, Washington State, and Alaska are in the top three.

Kate Middleton receives sweet Christmas gift for daughter Charlotte

Kate Middleton receives sweet Christmas gift for daughter Charlotte
French Alps chairlift failure leaves hundreds of skiers airlifted: Watch

French Alps chairlift failure leaves hundreds of skiers airlifted: Watch
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan enjoy Saboor Aly’s Christmas party with girl gang

Aiman Khan, Minal Khan enjoy Saboor Aly’s Christmas party with girl gang
Kylie Jenner shares glimpses of intimate Christmas bash with Stormi, Aire

Kylie Jenner shares glimpses of intimate Christmas bash with Stormi, Aire
French Alps chairlift failure leaves hundreds of skiers airlifted: Watch
French Alps chairlift failure leaves hundreds of skiers airlifted: Watch
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: Witnesses recount devastating scenes
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: Witnesses recount devastating scenes
What is the national bird of America?
What is the national bird of America?
Justin Trudeau shares Christmas message amid political turmoil
Justin Trudeau shares Christmas message amid political turmoil
Body Found in Wheel Well of United Airlines Plane After Landing in Hawaii
Body Found in Wheel Well of United Airlines Plane After Landing in Hawaii
Japan takes huge step to meet increasing electricity demand
Japan takes huge step to meet increasing electricity demand
Christmas miracle: Man reunites with family after 75 years
Christmas miracle: Man reunites with family after 75 years
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan with 67 onboard: Watch
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan with 67 onboard: Watch
Christmas tree burning sparks outrage in war-torn Syria
Christmas tree burning sparks outrage in war-torn Syria
Haiti gang opens fire on hospital leaving 2 dead, several wounded
Haiti gang opens fire on hospital leaving 2 dead, several wounded
Bill Clinton released from hospital after flu treatment
Bill Clinton released from hospital after flu treatment
Former US ambassador takes jab at Donald Trump’s foreign policy approach
Former US ambassador takes jab at Donald Trump’s foreign policy approach