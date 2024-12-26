Sports

Rafael Nadal reveals post-retirement plans: ‘Going to come back’

22-time Grand Slam winner took retirement from tennis at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 26, 2024
22-time Grand Slam winner took retirement from tennis at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals
22-time Grand Slam winner took retirement from tennis at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has finally broken the silence on the most asked question: What are his post-retirement plans?

According to Sportskeeda, the 22-time Grand Slam champion opens up about his post-retirement plans first time after saying goodbye to the sport.

After retirement, the former tennis professional was seen recording an impressive top-10 finish in a local golf tournament. His uncle Toni suggested that he might become the director of Real Madrid because he loves soccer so much which shows that his future might be in the sporting world.

The 38-year-old also recently admitted that retirement has given him the freedom to do the things and activities that he missed because of his career.

He said, “When I was a kid, I played almost every sport. Of course, during my tennis career, I had to stop. I really believe that after my career I’m going to come back and recover from all these years that I was not able to do all the things that I love to do. That in some way makes me feel free and happy.”

Nadal took retirement from professional tennis in November 2024, at the Davis Cup Finals. 

‘Squid Game’ prize: How much is 45.6 billion won in USD?

‘Squid Game’ prize: How much is 45.6 billion won in USD?
Instagram's new feature lets you see older stories after 24 hours

Instagram's new feature lets you see older stories after 24 hours
Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react

Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react
Experts unveil HIDDEN process that brings gold to Earth’s surface

Experts unveil HIDDEN process that brings gold to Earth’s surface
Virat Kohli faces ICC sanction after on-field clash with Australian batsman
Virat Kohli faces ICC sanction after on-field clash with Australian batsman
Cristiano Ronaldo unveils his ‘most important’ Christmas ritual
Cristiano Ronaldo unveils his ‘most important’ Christmas ritual
Mohamed Salah becomes brutally honest on Liverpool future amid transfer talk
Mohamed Salah becomes brutally honest on Liverpool future amid transfer talk
Pat Cummins gives expert advice to Sam Konstas for Boxing Day debut
Pat Cummins gives expert advice to Sam Konstas for Boxing Day debut
Dan Campbell set to welcome key players back as playoffs approach
Dan Campbell set to welcome key players back as playoffs approach
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina share magical Lapland holiday moments
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina share magical Lapland holiday moments
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner: Who will win more titles in 2025?
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner: Who will win more titles in 2025?
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on CR7 vs. Messi GOAT debate
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on CR7 vs. Messi GOAT debate
Austin Adams rejoins MLB with Red Sox after flexor tendon surgery
Austin Adams rejoins MLB with Red Sox after flexor tendon surgery
Alex de Minaur, Katie Boulter's engagement sparks heartfelt reactions from fans
Alex de Minaur, Katie Boulter's engagement sparks heartfelt reactions from fans
Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur reveal surprising ‘small secret’
Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur reveal surprising ‘small secret’
Kylian Mbappé believes his ‘settling-in period’ in Real Madrid is over now
Kylian Mbappé believes his ‘settling-in period’ in Real Madrid is over now