Rafael Nadal reveals post-retirement plans: ‘Going to come back’

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has finally broken the silence on the most asked question: What are his post-retirement plans?
According to Sportskeeda, the 22-time Grand Slam champion opens up about his post-retirement plans first time after saying goodbye to the sport.
After retirement, the former tennis professional was seen recording an impressive top-10 finish in a local golf tournament. His uncle Toni suggested that he might become the director of Real Madrid because he loves soccer so much which shows that his future might be in the sporting world.
The 38-year-old also recently admitted that retirement has given him the freedom to do the things and activities that he missed because of his career.
He said, “When I was a kid, I played almost every sport. Of course, during my tennis career, I had to stop. I really believe that after my career I’m going to come back and recover from all these years that I was not able to do all the things that I love to do. That in some way makes me feel free and happy.”
Nadal took retirement from professional tennis in November 2024, at the Davis Cup Finals.