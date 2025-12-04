Anthony Joshua makes weight ahead of highly anticipated fight with Paul

Anthony Joshua has successfully reached the required weight for his upcoming heavyweight boxing match against Jake Paul.
The fight is scheduled to take place on December 19, at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
For the much-anticipated fight, Joshua must weigh no more than 17st 7lb (111kg).
Joshua posted a video on social media showing he weighs 110.6 kg, indicating that he is safely within the limit.
"They must have forgot. I'm used to dealing with big weights and scales," Joshua said.
This will be Joshua’s first fight against an American since his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September.
Joshua is much bigger and more experienced than Paul, being an Olympic gold medalist and two-time heavyweight world champion while Paul has only 13 fights and competes at a lighter weight.
Paul first gained fame through his YouTube channel, which now has nearly 21 million subscribers.
On the other hand, the complete schedule for fight week leading up to the Paul vs. Joshua match has been announced.
MVP and Netflix confirmed a series of public events and added several new fights to the undercard.