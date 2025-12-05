Sports

Lionel Messi uncertain about 2026 World Cup participation ahead of draw

Messi leads Argentina to thrilling World Cup victory, lifting trophy in Qatar 2022

  By Bushra Saleem
Lionel Messi has expressed significant doubt regarding his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite a clear desire to help Argentina defend their 2022 title.

According to Independent, the 38-year-old Inter Miami forward, speaking in an interview with ESPN, acknowledged the immense physical demands of the tournament while outlining his hopes.

"I hope I can be there. I've said before that I'd love to be there," Messi stated, reiterating his long-held position that his involvement would hinge on his body's condition.

He offered a poignant reflection on the competition's unique allure, adding, "At worst, I'll be there watching it live, but it will be special. The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country, especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way."

Currently preparing to lead Inter Miami against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final on Saturday, Messi also highlighted the burgeoning talent within the Argentine squad.

He noted that manager Lionel Scaloni would face challenging selection decisions ahead of the global showpiece.

"New players keep appearing; aside from the ones already there, new faces keep coming in," the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner observed. "When a group is like this, it's easier for newcomers to fit in."

Messi has an illustrious World Cup history, having played in five tournaments for Argentina and holding national records for caps (196) and goals (115).

