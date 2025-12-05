Sports

Hamilton hosts annual 'class of 2025' dinner ahead of Abu Dhabi GP thriller

Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri unite for Hamilton's Formula One drivers' dinner party

  • By Bushra Saleem
Formula One drivers fuelled themselves at a final pit stop before the season’s last race.

As per the Sun, 2025 will come to a dramatic conclusion in Abu Dhabi with a three-way fight between Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri for the title.

The trio are all vying to be crowned world champion but put on-track rivalry behind them for an evening as they dined together in a friendly tradition.

Organised by Lewis Hamilton, the end-of-season celebration meal has been going on for four years.

Hamilton even paid the full bill in 2022, when all 20 drivers were in attendance.

But appear to have been missing this time, with no sign of Nico Hulkenberg, Lance Stroll or Fernando Alonso in the group photo as the drivers dined out at The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

The seven-time world champion, who has had a horror year at Ferrari, wrote on Instagram, “Class of 2025. We’re the only people in the world to do what we do and for that we’re incredibly lucky.”

“I’m grateful for this group of drivers I have the privilege of racing against and even though we’re competitors, there’s nothing but respect and I’m proud to call them friends,” he added.

The picture threw up some surprises with Hamilton and Max Verstappen, previously bitter rivals right at the top of the Drivers’ Championship, stood next to each other.

While all three of the title hopefuls were in the top row, with Norris and Piastri only separated by George Russell.

