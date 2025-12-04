Tom Brady’s niece makes history as No. 1 draft pick in professional sports

The Brady family continues its sports legacy as Tom Brady's niece has achieved a remarkable milestone by going No.1 in a professional sports draft.
Maya Brady was picked first overall in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League's expansion and allocation drafts by the Oklahoma City Spark.
This achievement marks a historic moment for the family as the NFL legend himself never reached the top spot in any professional draft.
She previously played as a star shortstop for the UCLA Bruins.
Maya's mother, Maureen Brady, the sister of Brady was also a standout softball player at Fresno State.
She earned multiple honours, including being a two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year, a two-time finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and a three-time First Team All-American.
Athletes Unlimited Softball draft, The Cascade team selected Sam Landry, a former pitcher for the Oklahoma Sooners as their second overall pick.
While, they chose Kelly Maxwell, a former pitcher for the Oklahoma State Cowgirls as their top pick in the allocation draft.
Meanwhile, former Oklahoma Sooner power hitter Jocelyn Alo was selected by the Bandits with the 10th pick in the allocation draft.