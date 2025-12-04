Sports

Tom Brady’s niece makes history as No. 1 draft pick in professional sports

Maya Brady, the niece of legendary NFL star Tom Brady, was taken No. 1 overall in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League's expansion draft

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Tom Brady’s niece makes history as No. 1 draft pick in professional sports
Tom Brady’s niece makes history as No. 1 draft pick in professional sports

The Brady family continues its sports legacy as Tom Brady's niece has achieved a remarkable milestone by going No.1 in a professional sports draft.

Maya Brady was picked first overall in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League's expansion and allocation drafts by the Oklahoma City Spark.

This achievement marks a historic moment for the family as the NFL legend himself never reached the top spot in any professional draft.

She previously played as a star shortstop for the UCLA Bruins.

Maya's mother, Maureen Brady, the sister of Brady was also a standout softball player at Fresno State.

She earned multiple honours, including being a two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year, a two-time finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and a three-time First Team All-American.

Athletes Unlimited Softball draft, The Cascade team selected Sam Landry, a former pitcher for the Oklahoma Sooners as their second overall pick.

While, they chose Kelly Maxwell, a former pitcher for the Oklahoma State Cowgirls as their top pick in the allocation draft.

Meanwhile, former Oklahoma Sooner power hitter Jocelyn Alo was selected by the Bandits with the 10th pick in the allocation draft.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

GTA online event week: Get exciting rewards before Mansions update drops

GTA online event week: Get exciting rewards before Mansions update drops
GTA Online’s VIP Program continues to offer a plenty of free rewards for logging in before December 7

Rory McIlroy kicks off Australian Open with mixed round at Royal Melbourne

Rory McIlroy kicks off Australian Open with mixed round at Royal Melbourne
The golfer who wins the Australian Open will automatically earn a spot in next year's Master tournament

Neymar scores hat trick in 17 minutes despite knee injury

Neymar scores hat trick in 17 minutes despite knee injury
The Brazilian footballer has helped his boyhood club, Santos, from relegation risk with a thrilling performance

Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neal to assist 2026 FIFA World Cup draw

Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neal to assist 2026 FIFA World Cup draw
The FIFA World Cup, which will take place in the summer of 2026, will see its draw taking place on Friday at the Kennedy Center

Yuki Tsunoda on Red Bull demotion: 'I'm not finished yet'

Yuki Tsunoda on Red Bull demotion: 'I'm not finished yet'
Isack Hadjar will take Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull spot for 2026, while Arvid Lindblad will fill the French driver's seat

UEFA president confirms Germany as host country for Women's Euro 2029

UEFA president confirms Germany as host country for Women's Euro 2029
The Women's football summer tournament will feature 16 national teams, where England will be gearing up to secure their third win in a row

Chris Klieman to step down as Kansas State head coach in surprising move

Chris Klieman to step down as Kansas State head coach in surprising move
Former star quarterback Collin Klein is being considered as Chris Klieman's top replacement

NBA in chaos as LA Clippers send Chris Paul home in late-night move

NBA in chaos as LA Clippers send Chris Paul home in late-night move
The Los Angeles Clippers have released Chris Paul in a shocking move ahead of the Atlanta Hawks clash

Rugby World Cup 2027 draw reveals explosive Australia vs New Zealand clash

Rugby World Cup 2027 draw reveals explosive Australia vs New Zealand clash
England and Wales have been paired together in the pool stages of the 2027 Rugby World Cup

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz at odds over tough tennis schedule

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz at odds over tough tennis schedule
Carlos Alcaraz and Jake Draper express concerns over ‘difficult’ tennis schedule and ATP rules

Serena Williams sets record straight on return rumours: ‘Not coming back'

Serena Williams sets record straight on return rumours: ‘Not coming back'
Serena Williams ignites tennis comeback speculation testing pool inclusion reports

Travis Kelce's shocking ‘no Taylor Swift songs’ request revealed by Chiefs boss

Travis Kelce's shocking ‘no Taylor Swift songs’ request revealed by Chiefs boss
Chiefs President Mark Donovan reveals surprising Taylor Swift request from Travis Kelce