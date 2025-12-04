Rory McIlroy kicks off Australian Open with mixed round at Royal Melbourne

Sports

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Rory Mcllroy kicked off the Australian Open with a one-over 72, battling tough conditions at Royal Melbourne.

Despite showing moments of brilliance with five birdies, Mcllroy also struggled with six bogeys, describing his round as a "roller coaster."

The performance left him seven strokes off the lead as Australia’s Elvis Smylie, New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz shared the top spot at six under par.

Mcllroy's playing partners Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee, both finishes two under while Scotland's Cameron Adam, competing in only his second professional tournament , sat just two shots behind the leaders.

"It was a roller coaster day. Every time I got a birdie or two, I got a bogey or two. It wasn't terrible. I hit it in a couple of bad spots and had a couple of three-putts as well," McIlroy said, as per Sky News.

He added, "It's tricky conditions and not like anyone is getting away out there, so I limited the damage and hope the conditions are a little bit better tomorrow."

The golfer who wins the Australian Open will automatically earn a spot in next year's Master tournament.

Additionally, the top three finishers in the Australian Open who do not already have exemptions will qualify to play in The Open Championship.

