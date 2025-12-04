Neymar scores hat trick in 17 minutes despite knee injury

Neymar has lifted Santos from relegation risk with a phenomenal hat trick against Juventude in a 3-0 victory on Wednesday.
Despite battling a knee injury, the 33-year-old Brazilian star scored all three goals within a decisive 17-minute span in the second half.
Sources have shared that Neymar is likely to need arthroscopic surgery at the end of the season to treat a meniscus injury in his left knee.
Wednesday's hat trick marked Neymar's first since April 2022, when he scored three goals for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont.
The former Barcelona star scored his first goal in the 56th minute after a quick counter-attack, and less than 10 minutes later, he scored again.
Neymar completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot shortly before being substituted in the 83rd minute.
The victory significantly distances Neymar's boyhood club from the relegation zone with only one match remaining in the season.
Santos will face Cruzeiro at Vila Belmiro next Sunday in their final match of the season. A victory there will secure the team's place in the first division.
Neymar has battled numerous injuries in recent seasons but is still hopeful of making the Brazil team for next summer's World Cup.