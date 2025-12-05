Ronaldo expands business empire with investment in ChatGPT rival Perplexity

Cristiano Ronaldo has expanded his booming business empire by announcing a major investment in Perplexity, the fast-growing AI platform positioned as a leading rival to ChatGPT.
According to Goal, the Portugal legend unveiled the partnership, highlighting his belief in curiosity, innovation and technology. His move marks another high-profile step into the tech sector as he strengthens his portfolio off the pitch.
Ronaldo confirmed his investment in Perplexity, the AI-powered answer engine founded in 2022 that has rapidly emerged as one of the most prominent challengers to ChatGPT.
The announcement was made through a promotional video released on his social media channels, where he detailed his new involvement with the company and introduced a dedicated “Perplexity x CR7” experience. The partnership positions Ronaldo not just as a brand ambassador but as an investor supporting the company’s long-term vision and growing global influence.
The decision adds another layer to Ronaldo’s increasingly diverse business strategy, which already spans wellness, hospitality and technology.
His move into AI aligns with the broader trend of elite athletes investing in high-growth tech sectors as they transition into broader entrepreneurial roles.
Perplexity, recently valued at around $20 billion, joins a list of companies backed by the Portuguese star as he looks to expand his portfolio into transformative digital industries