Serena Williams' sister Venus addresses comeback rumours, calls it ‘unlikely’

Venus Williams broke her silence on Serena Williams’ potential tennis comeback after widespread speculations.
According to Sportskeeda, earlier in December, speculations emerged that American tennis legend Serena’s name has been added to the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s (ITIA) anti-doping testing pool list.
As per rules, a player is required to complete a doping test regularly and at least six months before re-entering into the competition, which made fans and media think that the former No. 1 will be eyeing a comeback in 2026.
The rumours got so much hype that she herself had to respond to them and clear the air.
The 23-time Grand Slam winner wrote on her social media, “Omg y’all, I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy.”
Venus, who was talking to the reporters at the Charlotte Invitational, ahead of playing against Madison Keys in an exhibition match, was also asked about the speculations about her sister’s tennis comeback.
The seven-time Grand Slam champion gave a hilarious response to the question, saying, “I can only speak for myself… All I know is, I can't get Serena Williams on the court. She doesn't practise. So, it seems very unlikely to me."
It is worth noting that Serena, who retired after the 2022 US Open this year, admitted that now she misses tennis a little less, but retirement is always hard.
In an interview with Porter, she said, “[I don't miss tennis]as much as this time last year. No matter how prepared you are to retire, and particularly from doing something every day at such a high level, it’s hard. I really prepped myself the best way I could, but it’s something that’s still a little difficult.”
Serena Williams had one of the most celebrated tennis careers, as she won the most Grand Slam singles titles won by a woman in the Open Era and became the only player to win over ten Grand Slam singles titles in two separate decades.