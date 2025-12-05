Sports

Serena Williams' sister Venus addresses comeback rumours, calls it ‘unlikely’

Venus Williams sets the record straight on Grand Slam champion sister Serena’s return

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Serena Williams sister Venus addresses comeback rumors, calls It ‘unlikely’
Serena Williams' sister Venus addresses comeback rumors, calls It ‘unlikely’

Venus Williams broke her silence on Serena Williams’ potential tennis comeback after widespread speculations.

According to Sportskeeda, earlier in December, speculations emerged that American tennis legend Serena’s name has been added to the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s (ITIA) anti-doping testing pool list.

As per rules, a player is required to complete a doping test regularly and at least six months before re-entering into the competition, which made fans and media think that the former No. 1 will be eyeing a comeback in 2026.

The rumours got so much hype that she herself had to respond to them and clear the air.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner wrote on her social media, “Omg y’all, I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy.”

Venus, who was talking to the reporters at the Charlotte Invitational, ahead of playing against Madison Keys in an exhibition match, was also asked about the speculations about her sister’s tennis comeback.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion gave a hilarious response to the question, saying, “I can only speak for myself… All I know is, I can't get Serena Williams on the court. She doesn't practise. So, it seems very unlikely to me."

It is worth noting that Serena, who retired after the 2022 US Open this year, admitted that now she misses tennis a little less, but retirement is always hard.

In an interview with Porter, she said, “[I don't miss tennis]as much as this time last year. No matter how prepared you are to retire, and particularly from doing something every day at such a high level, it’s hard. I really prepped myself the best way I could, but it’s something that’s still a little difficult.”

Serena Williams had one of the most celebrated tennis careers, as she won the most Grand Slam singles titles won by a woman in the Open Era and became the only player to win over ten Grand Slam singles titles in two separate decades.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Hamilton hosts annual 'class of 2025' dinner ahead of Abu Dhabi GP thriller

Hamilton hosts annual 'class of 2025' dinner ahead of Abu Dhabi GP thriller
Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri unite for Hamilton's Formula One drivers' dinner party

Anthony Joshua makes weight ahead of highly anticipated fight with Paul

Anthony Joshua makes weight ahead of highly anticipated fight with Paul
Anthony Joshua is much bigger and more experienced than Jake Paul

GTA online event week: Get exciting rewards before Mansions update drops

GTA online event week: Get exciting rewards before Mansions update drops
GTA Online’s VIP Program continues to offer a plenty of free rewards for logging in before December 7

Tom Brady’s niece makes history as No. 1 draft pick in professional sports

Tom Brady’s niece makes history as No. 1 draft pick in professional sports
Maya Brady, the niece of legendary NFL star Tom Brady, was taken No. 1 overall in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League's expansion draft

Rory McIlroy kicks off Australian Open with mixed round at Royal Melbourne

Rory McIlroy kicks off Australian Open with mixed round at Royal Melbourne
The golfer who wins the Australian Open will automatically earn a spot in next year's Master tournament

Neymar scores hat trick in 17 minutes despite knee injury

Neymar scores hat trick in 17 minutes despite knee injury
The Brazilian footballer has helped his boyhood club, Santos, from relegation risk with a thrilling performance

Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neal to assist 2026 FIFA World Cup draw

Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neal to assist 2026 FIFA World Cup draw
The FIFA World Cup, which will take place in the summer of 2026, will see its draw taking place on Friday at the Kennedy Center

Yuki Tsunoda on Red Bull demotion: 'I'm not finished yet'

Yuki Tsunoda on Red Bull demotion: 'I'm not finished yet'
Isack Hadjar will take Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull spot for 2026, while Arvid Lindblad will fill the French driver's seat

UEFA president confirms Germany as host country for Women's Euro 2029

UEFA president confirms Germany as host country for Women's Euro 2029
The Women's football summer tournament will feature 16 national teams, where England will be gearing up to secure their third win in a row

Chris Klieman to step down as Kansas State head coach in surprising move

Chris Klieman to step down as Kansas State head coach in surprising move
Former star quarterback Collin Klein is being considered as Chris Klieman's top replacement

NBA in chaos as LA Clippers send Chris Paul home in late-night move

NBA in chaos as LA Clippers send Chris Paul home in late-night move
The Los Angeles Clippers have released Chris Paul in a shocking move ahead of the Atlanta Hawks clash

Rugby World Cup 2027 draw reveals explosive Australia vs New Zealand clash

Rugby World Cup 2027 draw reveals explosive Australia vs New Zealand clash
England and Wales have been paired together in the pool stages of the 2027 Rugby World Cup