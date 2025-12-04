GTA online event week: Get exciting rewards before Mansions update drops

Sports

GTA Online’s VIP Program continues to offer a plenty of free rewards for logging in before December 7

  By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Rockstar Games has started a new GTA Online Event Week from December 4-9, offering players an exciting and final opportunity to prepare before the upcoming Mansions update.

Players can log in this week to claim the free Pluck Me Sweater and participate in “New Listing Missions” that provides up to 4x GTA$ and RP.

After successful completion of these missions by December 7, players will be able to unlock Prix Luxury Real Estate VIP rewards, including a $2,000,000 discount on mansions, $1,000,000 cash bonus, and a Rockstar Varsity Crew Neck Sweater.

Weekly rewards, vehicles, and discounts

GTA Online’s VIP Program continues to offer a plenty of free rewards for logging in before December 7, including the Übermacht Revolter, Santo Capra outfit items, and the FIB Priority File, which pays up to $1.2 million.

Additionally, players can participate in Salvage Yard Robberies, Premium Races, and Time Trials, plus a Prize Ride Challenge to unlock the Annis Euros.

The Bravado Buffalo EVX serves as the premium test drive vehicle, while select cars can be assessed at Luxury Autos and Premium Deluxe Motorsport.

Discounts include 40% off Galaxy Super Yachts and 30% off several advanced cars integrated with a variety of high-end features.

Weapon and armor discounts range from 10% to 50%, with GTA+ members getting a plethora of advantages. GTA Online also provides bonus GTA$ and RP across multiple activities, making it the perfect week to stock up ahead of the release of Mansions updates.

