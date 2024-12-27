Archaeologists uncover secrets of lost Stone Age land beneath North Sea

Archaeologists are uncovering details about an ancient land that no longer exists above water.
As per The Independent, the land, which was once above the North Sea, has now sunk and is located at the bottom of the sea.
Scientists have recently used special equipment, called dredges, to bring up 100 flint artefacts from the sea.
These items were created by humans during the Stone Age, specifically between 15,000 and 8,000 years ago.
The locations that are 12 to 15 miles away from the Norfolk coast are likely to uncover many more artefacts.
These discoveries help scientists understand how the people who once lived on the now-submerged land in the North Sea survived.
It is believed that people who lived on the submerged land depended on hunting animals such as red deer and wild boar, as well as collecting shellfish for food.
The areas at the bottom of the North Sea are significant for archaeological study because it has been largely untouched by humans since it was flooded between 10,000 and 7,500 years ago. This makes the site valuable for understanding ancient human life.
The North Sea archaeological investigation’s leader, Professor Vince Gaffney of the University of Bradford’s Submerged Landscapes Centre, said in a statement, “Our investigations at the bottom of the North Sea have the potential to transform our understanding of Stone Age culture in and around what is now Britain and the near continent.”
The exploration of the submerged land is being carried out in partnership with the wind farm projects in the North Sea and the Marine Planning Department of Historic England.